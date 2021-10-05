The Brick Now Coast-to-Coast as Atlantic Canada Expansion Continues

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon’s”) (TSX:LNF), is pleased to announce that the company is now fully serving customers across Atlantic Canada with the opening of The Brick’s first store in St. John’s, N.L. and a new distribution centre in Dartmouth, N.S.- the corporation’s first facility of its kind in the region.



The opening of The Brick’s first store in Newfoundland also marks an exciting milestone for the company, as they now have locations in every Canadian province.

“As we celebrate The Brick’s 50th Anniversary this year, I am incredibly proud of our continued growth to serve communities across the country,” said Dave Freeman, President, The Brick. “Building a stronger presence in Atlantic Canada has long been a goal for our company. With the opening of our new store in Newfoundland, The Brick is now truly coast-to-coast, serving Canadians in every province.”

The Brick’s new St. John’s store boasts over 40,000 square feet of showroom space and carries The Brick’s full line-up of product including furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics. With the on-site warehouse and dedicated delivery team, the store can arrange pick-up, delivery and in-home setup of its products promptly. The location has created over 50 new jobs for the local community.

In addition, the brand-new distribution centre located in Dartmouth will provide service and store inventory for The Brick and Leon’s locations across Atlantic Canada, with the capacity to support future expansion in the region. The 168,000 square foot distribution centre will provide faster fulfillment to customers on many top-selling products and has created over 60 new jobs locally.

“The impressive distribution centre features the latest technology and equipment to seamlessly meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Dave Freeman. “As we continue to expand our operations across Atlantic Canada, a cutting-edge facility of this scale has the capacity to service the many divisions within the LFL organization, while providing a safe environment for our employees to work in.”

The Brick is thrilled to celebrate this milestone during their 50th year of business. With the recent lifting of the Atlantic bubble, The Brick looks forward to welcoming Atlantic Canadians back into stores.

For more information, please visit: www.thebrick.com.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon’s Furniture Limited - TSX: LNF), The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with 209 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 303 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

SOURCE: Leon's Furniture Limited