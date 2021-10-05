FloQast TakeControl Event Builds Community, Shares Best Practices and Accelerates Accounting Excellence among Accounting and Finance Professionals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, hosted its third-annual user conference, TakeControl, on September 13-15, 2021 – drawing more than 2,000 industry professionals.



TakeControl 2021 Highlights FloQast Industry Awards

Central to the event was the recognition of world-class accounting professionals and FloQast customers excelling in their pursuit of operational excellence. Well-known industry educator Peter Olinto joined the FloQast executive team in recognizing this year's award recipients.

This year's honorees included:

Operational Excellence Award: Recognized a controller whose accounting function has achieved operational excellence within the accounting function by becoming more strategic in their support of the business. 2021 recipient Lance Weber, segment controller at Maxar, said: “We’ve replaced emails, manual spreadsheets, and disaggregation across all of our business units with a unified, stabilized approach to everything which gives us the opportunity as the accounting function to really partner with the business from finance to operations thanks to FloQast.”

Best Implementation Award: Recognized the accounting team that exemplifies best practices in the implementation of a FloQast solution. 2021 recipient Michelle Wright, corporate controller, and Steph Tuba, accountant at WorkForce Software, said: “We’ve taken our close down from eight days to six, and because of FloQast’s checklist functionality, we can see where we need to work on things and where we need to make some further improvements. This is probably the best tool I’ve ever implemented in my accounting career.”

Office of the CFO Innovation Award: Recognizes the accounting team with the most innovative use of a FloQast solution. 2021 recipient, Blend (accounting team includes John Lee, corporate accounting lead; Joseph Silva, assistant controller; Eric Ha, accounts payable supervisor; David Amaya, accounts payable analyst; and Michelle Brown and Melad Zahedi, corporate accountants). Lee said: “At Blend, we had a vision for our team to have a one-stop-shop to house all of our processes and workflows and FloQast was instrumental with reaching that goal.”

“FloQast aims to build a strong and vibrant community of accounting and finance professionals, and in doing so we take pride in recognizing individual contributions to both organizations and our industry as a whole,” said C. Edward Brice, Chief Marketing Officer of FloQast. “We congratulate all the winners in our new awards program, and are excited to highlight even more accomplishments at next year’s event.”

A full event agenda, along with a link to watch each of the sessions on-demand, can be found at https://floqast.com/takecontrol .

