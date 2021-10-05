Work Truck Solutions Wins 2021 PACE Award

Chico, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions® was named a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award winner at the online awards ceremony. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

Work Truck Solutions was recognized for its innovative solutions and approach in the commercial vehicle space. Serving this $170 billion segment of the automotive industry, the company continuously focuses on developing solutions that best serve their customers’ needs, such as the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST) and national commercial vehicle marketplace, Comvoy.com.

Accepting the award, Work Truck Solutions CEO Kathryn Schifferle said, “We’re singularly focused on serving the commercial vehicle space, and approach developing solutions with a partnership mindset. Two years ago we launched Comvoy.com to connect dealers with the perfect commercial buyers. Then during these trying times we knew that dealers needed new ways to find work trucks, vans and pickups for their customers, so we built our commercial Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST), along with EZOrder, to meet those changing needs.” Schifferle wrapped up her comments by saying, “Receiving the PACE award is a terrific acknowledgment of our dedication and the solutions we provide; we couldn’t be more proud.”

The 27th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA). PACE Awards are accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation, and winners underwent an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, including a comprehensive written application and virtual site visit.

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and body upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy (www.comvoy.com), seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to an inclusive collection of inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience.

Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com

