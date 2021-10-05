Imprivata and VMware Partner to Give Clinicians Password-Free Access to Any App for Smoother, More Secure Mobile Workflows

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imprivata® , the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, and VMware® (NYSE: VMW) today announced a collaboration that will free clinicians entirely from having to type passwords on mobile devices by combining Imprivata GroundControl, Imprivata OneSign®, and VMware Workspace ONE™. This new integration unlocks the full power of both company offerings with the tap of a badge to give clinicians more secure, no-password access to any app from their mobile devices.



Last month, Imprivata introduced its Enterprise Password AutoFill capability, the first and only Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution to enable rapid access to today’s healthcare and business iOS apps on shared-use mobile devices. Powered by Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata GroundControl, the solution supports personalized mobile iOS smartphone device experiences while removing the need for manual authentication, which improves clinician efficiency while enhancing security.

This Imprivata-VMware collaboration expands on the value, and helps clinicians with device access by integrating its solutions with Workspace ONE, broadening access to nearly every mobile app – including those that are healthcare-specific, regardless of authentication method.

“Today’s hyper-demanding healthcare environment requires clinicians to input lengthy usernames and complex passwords every time they want to access an application, easily burning up to 45 minutes or more of valuable time per shift and distracting from their most critical focus: patient care delivery,” said Gus Malezis, CEO at Imprivata. “Now, security and compliance comes in concert and without compromises to productivity. Our deeper collaboration with VMware enables auto-typed passwords and passwordless workflows that allow for enhanced password complexity while dramatically improving workflows.”

Workspace ONE is an intelligence-driven digital workspace platform that enables organizations to simply and more securely deliver and manage any app on any device, anywhere. The platform integrates access control, application management and multi-platform endpoint management into a single platform to enable a Digital Clinical Workspace™ that moves with clinicians throughout their day. Imprivata extends the clinical capability of Workspace ONE through integration with Imprivata OneSign so that the clinician’s badge tap – or other authentication of digital identity – is federated to any applications being managed by Workspace ONE.

“Together, Imprivata and VMware give clinicians more secure, easy access to the real-time health information and medical data needed to improve patient care and clinician productivity,” said Mike Lonze, Director of Healthcare Alliance Engineering at VMware. “This new integration represents a huge step in providing our customers with frictionless mobile device access while ensuring security remains intact.”

Learn more about Imprivata mobile IAM and provisioning solutions at www.imprivata.com/mobile.

About Imprivata

Imprivata, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.imprivata.com .

VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Media contact

Matt Eckess

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

imprivata@rlyl.com

(857) 217-2886

