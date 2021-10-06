Las Vegas, USA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extremely Robust Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Expected to Change the Pace of Cancer Treatment as Many Critical Pharma Companies are Proactively Participating in Developing Novel Therapies Estimates DelveInsight
There is increased research and development for new drug discovery for the treatment of Esophageal Cancer. There are more than 80+ companies that are developing novel treatment therapies for Esophageal Cancer. Among them, tislelizumab is in the most advanced stage (pre-registration). Various drugs are being tested in combination which will emerge as a new approach towards the treatment of the disease.
DelveInsight’s ‘Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Esophageal Cancer pipeline domain.
Some of the key takeaways from the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s Esophageal Cancer Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline treatment therapies.
- Some of the key pharmaceutical companies working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Esophageal Cancer treatment scenario include BeiGene, AstraZeneca, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Amgen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Oncolys Biopharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Luye Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunoFrontier, Inc, Adaptimmune, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Genentech, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology, Apexigen, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, EMD Serono, HaiHe Biopharma, Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd., Lumicell, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TESARO, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, CytomX Therapeutics, Shionogi, Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., VM Oncology, LLC, Dragonfly Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, OncoTherapy Science, Sorrento Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Roche, Henlix Biotech, Athenex, Biostage, Celldex Therapeutics, Kymab Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Seagen Inc., Novita Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics S.A., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Sinocelltech Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceutical, Ipsen, Atreca, and others.
- Key Esophageal Cancer pipeline therapies such as Tislelizumab, Durvalumab, Mitoxantrone liposomal, Panitumumab, SHR-1210, OBP-301, Apatinib, Sunitinib malate, RAD001, Irinotecan, Ramucirumab, IMF-001, Autologous genetically modified ADP-A2M4CD8 cells, Sintilimab, Atezolizumab, Erdafitinib, M6620, DC-CIK, APX005M, BO-112, M1231, Ramucirumab, CYH33, PCA062, CAR-T/TCR-T cells, LUM015, JAB-3068, Niraparib, APG-2449, TAEST16001, CX-2029, S-488210, ZSP1241, VMD-928 300, DF6002, TGR-1202, AV 203, S-588410, Socazolimab, AMG 337, Retifanlimab, RO 7092284, Serplulimab, Cellspan Esophageal implant, CDX-1140, KY1044, NGM120, SGN-B6A, NP-G2-044, ADCT-301, AB308, Epacadostat, SCT-I10A, Larotinib, KN046, Sugemalimab, and others are under development in different phases of clinical trials.
- In September 2020, BeiGene announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted to review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for their anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab to treat patients with unresectable recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC). July 12, 2022, is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date.
- CX-2029, co-developed by CytomX and AbbVie is a PDC directed against CD71, the transferrin receptor which is highly expressed on a number of solid and hematologic tumors, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and also Esophageal Cancer.
- Telomelysin (OBP-301) is a gene-modified oncolytic adenovirus that selectively replicates in cancer cells by introducing human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) promoter. A Japanese pharmaceutical company Chugai Pharmaceutical is conducting phase 2 study, based on the exclusive license agreement for Telomelysin concluded between Chugai and Oncolys on 8 April, 2019.
- Zymeworks’ lead product candidate, zanidatamab, is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody developed using Zymeworks proprietary Azymetric™ platform. Zanidatamab has been granted Fast Track designation for first-line gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma in combination with standard of care chemotherapy.
- In May 2020, Rafael Pharmaceuticals Enters into Research Collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to Evaluate the Effects of CPI-613® (Devimistat) on Esophageal Cancer.
- Nanobiotix is evaluating NBTXR3 in Phase I clinical trial. The trial was conducted as a part of an ongoing clinical collaboration at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson).
The Esophageal Cancer pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Esophageal Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, as well as the opportunities and risks in the Esophageal Cancer pipeline landscape.
Esophageal cancer was observed as the sixth most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide and is, therefore, a major global health challenge. Esophageal Cancer’s 2 major subtypes include Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and Esophageal adenocarcinoma, which are epidemiologically and biologically distinct.
Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Tislelizumab
|BeiGene
|Pre- registration
|Antibody- dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants
|Intravenous
|Durvalumab
|AstraZeneca
|III
|Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants
|Intravenous
|Atezolizumab
|Hoffman-La-Roche
|III
| Cytotoxic T
lymphocyte
stimulants;
Programmed
cell death-1
ligand-1
inhibitors
|Intravenous
|SHR-1210
|Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
|III
| Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity;
Programmed
cell death-1
receptor
antagonists; T
lymphocyte
stimulants
|Intravenous
|Tucatinib
|Seagen Inc.
|II/III
| ERBB 2
receptor
antagonists
|Oral
|ADP-A2M4CD8
|Adaptimmune
|II
| Immunologic
cytotoxicity; T
lymphocyte
replacements
|Intravenous
|Amivantamab
|Janssen Biotech
|II
| Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity
|APX005M
|Apexigen
|II
| Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity;
Apoprotein
stimulants;
Apoptosis
stimulants;
CD40 antigen
stimulants;
Immunostimulants
|Intravenous
|SI-B001
|Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical
|II
| Antibody-
dependent cell
cytotoxicity;
Epidermal
growth factor
receptor
antagonists;
ERBB-3
receptor
antagonists; T
lymphocyte
stimulants
|Intravenous
|JAB-3068
|Jacobio Pharmaceutical
|I/II
| Protein
tyrosine
phosphatase
non receptor
type 11
antagonists
|Oral
| CAR-T/TCR-T
cells
immunotherapy
|Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd.
|I/II
|NA
|NA
|BG 1807
|Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology
|Discovery
| Immunologic
cytotoxicity; T
lymphocyte
replacements
|NA
Esophageal Cancer Therapeutics Assessment
The Esophageal Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Esophageal Cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
- Discontinued & inactive candidates
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
By Molecule Type
- Gene therapy
- Stem cell therapy
- Small molecules
- Monoclonal antibody
- Cell therapy
By Mechanism of Action
● Protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 11 antagonists
● Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
● Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists; ERBB-3 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants
● Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
● ERBB 2 receptor antagonists
● Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants
● Transforming growth factor-beta type I receptor antagonists
● ERBB-3 receptor antagonists
Scope of the Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: BeiGene, AstraZeneca, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Amgen, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Oncolys Biopharma, Pfizer, Novartis, Luye Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, ImmunoFrontier, Inc, Adaptimmune, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Genentech, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology, Apexigen, Inc., Highlight Therapeutics, EMD Serono, HaiHe Biopharma, Shenzhen BinDeBio Ltd., Lumicell, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., TESARO, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology, CytomX Therapeutics, Shionogi, Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., VM Oncology, LLC, Dragonfly Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, OncoTherapy Science, Sorrento Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Roche, Henlix Biotech, Athenex, Biostage, Celldex Therapeutics, Kymab Limited, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Seagen Inc., Novita Pharmaceuticals, ADC Therapeutics S.A., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Sinocelltech Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals, CStone Pharmaceutical, Ipsen, Atreca
- Key Esophageal Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Tislelizumab, Durvalumab, Mitoxantrone liposomal, Panitumumab, SHR-1210, OBP-301, Apatinib, Sunitinib malate, RAD001, Irinotecan, Ramucirumab, IMF-001, Autologous genetically modified ADP-A2M4CD8 cells, Sintilimab, Atezolizumab, Erdafitinib, M6620, DC-CIK, APX005M, BO-112, M1231, Ramucirumab, CYH33, PCA062, CAR-T/TCR-T cells, LUM015, JAB-3068, Niraparib, APG-2449, TAEST16001, CX-2029, S-488210, ZSP1241, VMD-928 300, DF6002, TGR-1202, AV 203, S-588410, Socazolimab, AMG 337, Retifanlimab, RO 7092284, Serplulimab, Cellspan Esophageal implant, CDX-1140, KY1044, NGM120, SGN-B6A, NP-G2-044, ADCT-301, AB308, Epacadostat, SCT-I10A, Larotinib, KN046, Sugemalimab
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Esophageal Cancer: Overview
|4
|Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Esophageal cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|Esophageal cancer – In-depth Commercial Assessment
|8
|Esophageal cancer Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|9.1
|Tislelizumab: BeiGene
|10
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|10.1
|ADP-A2M4CD8: Adaptimmune
|11
|Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|11.1
|M6620: Merck KGaA
|12
|Inactive Products
|13
|Esophageal Cancer Key Companies
|14
|Esophageal Cancer Key Products
|15
|Esophageal Cancer- Unmet Needs
|16
|Esophageal Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Esophageal Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Esophageal Cancer Analyst Views
|19
|Appendix
|20
|About DelveInsight
