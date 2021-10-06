Ceridian to Deliver Dayforce Payroll Across Nine New Markets

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced plans to deliver Dayforce Payroll across nine new markets, including Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.



Today, organizations around the world use Dayforce Payroll to reduce global compliance complexities and enable real-time auditing of payroll data to pay their people accurately and on time. Dayforce Payroll bridges the gap between pay and time, removing the pressure and burden of the traditional payroll process.

“The Dayforce platform’s continuous calculation of pay and time within a single solution has redefined how global enterprises experience payroll,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “We’re excited to bring Dayforce Payroll to nine new markets to drive increased business value for our customers, while delivering superior user experiences for their people.”

With ever-changing compliance and regulatory requirements, multinational organizations can achieve a competitive advantage by adopting a modern payroll solution that helps minimize risk and protect the bottom line. Ceridian seamlessly facilitates global pay in over 160 countries allowing employers to navigate their international workforces through one consolidated system, including country-specific details down to the employee level.

“We look forward to helping our customers with operations in APJ and EMEA to better navigate the complexities of today’s business world by providing accurate, compliant, and always-on payroll solutions as part of our global HCM leadership,” concluded Korngiebel.

We anticipate that Dayforce Payroll will be available in these new markets beginning in 2022. To learn more about Dayforce Payroll, visit: Ceridian.com/Payroll

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce , our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

