Ceridian Announces Dayforce HR Service Delivery

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced plans to deliver Dayforce HR Service Delivery, an end-to-end employee solution that provides instant, always-on HR and compliance support.



Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Dayforce HR Service Delivery continuously learns and evolves to deliver a reimagined employee experience in an increasingly remote and fluid workplace. Responses to employee questions will be delivered through a simple search experience, consistent with what employees expect in their personal lives.

“In today’s borderless world, employees need access to the right information at the right time at their fingertips,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “With our reimagined HR Service Delivery, we’re empowering employees and creating efficiencies to drive more value-added work.”

Dayforce HR Service Delivery approach includes:

Dayforce Intelligent Search

With optimized search capability within the Dayforce platform, employees can access a breadth of HR information simply and instantly, such as vacation schedules and return-to-work policies. Employees can search for information anytime, anywhere, with simple text or voice queries.

Omni-channel HR knowledge delivery

Today’s increasingly remote workforce demands simplicity. Organizations that offer timely, tailored information delivered through the way employees work and live, such as mobile, email, and collaboration tools, create experiences employees love.

AI-first Case Management

Differentiated from the traditional ticket model, Dayforce HR Service Delivery uses AI to continuously learn and expand its knowledge base from the questions asked so that a ticket is the last resort.

Ceridian plans to deliver Dayforce Intelligent Search in 2021 as part of Dayforce Hub and HR Service Delivery will follow in 2022.

