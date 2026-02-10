Dayforce Advances Trustworthy AI Through Independent Validation

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc., a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced it has achieved ISO 42001 certification and attained NIST AI RMF attestation. Together, these independent validations underscore Dayforce’s disciplined enterprise-wide approach to developing, deploying, and managing AI systems in ways that promote fairness, security, and trust.

ISO 42001, developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), establishes a rigorous framework for managing AI risk, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and continuous oversight through the AI development lifecycle. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Artificial Intelligence Risk Management Framework (AI RMF) complements this standard by providing a structured, voluntary framework for identifying, assessing, and mitigating AI-related risks.

“Responsible AI doesn’t happen by accident — it requires discipline, governance, and ongoing commitment,” said David Lloyd, Chief AI Officer at Dayforce, Inc. “These independent validations reflect how deeply responsible AI is embedded into how Dayforce operates. They reinforce that we’re not just advancing AI innovation, but doing so with accountability, transparency, and respect for the people and organizations relying on our technology.”

As AI plays an increasing role in HCM technology, Dayforce’s approach goes beyond high-level principles to practical execution. For customers, these validations provide added confidence that AI-powered capabilities within the Dayforce platform are developed and governed using internationally recognized best practices.

