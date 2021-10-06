Automotive Operating Systems Market - US$ 12.8 Bn By 2028 Prediction By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Automotive Operating Systems Market - Global Automotive OS Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2028”.



TOKYO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid development in autonomous vehicles and rising passenger vehicle sale is expected to augment the demand for automotive operating system.

The market in North America is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global automotive operating systems market due to increasing demand for automotive. Consumer demand for autonomous vehicles is increasing demand for enhanced and efficient vehicle operating systems. Consumer’s approach towards the adoption of vehicles that provide enhanced safety and is equipped with intelligence is gaining traction. Auto manufacturers operating in the region are investing high for the development of an advanced operating system that does multi-tasking such as messaging, navigation, and music playback with a high focus on vehicle control. The government through the implementation of various rules and regulations is encouraging the advancement in the automotive industry.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) launched “Automated Vehicles Comprehensive Plan” with the focus to preauthorize safety with advanced technology. The Automated Vehicle (AV) 4.0 plan aims at three most important goals: promote collaboration and transparency, modernize the regulatory environment, and prepare the transportation system. In addition, rapid R&D activities by major players to introduce new solutions are factors expected to augment the growth of automotive operating systems market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for major revenue share in the target market due to the increasing sale of passenger vehicles. The countries such as China and India are witnessing high sales of passenger vehicles owing to rising disposable income among the masses. With the rising environmental pollution from vehicles, the governments of developing economies are inclining towards the deployment of electric vehicles on roads. Through various incentive schemes and tax policies, the government is encouraging consumers to buy electric-powered vehicles. Thus, surging demand for electric vehicles in the region is ultimately raising the requirement for advanced vehicle operating systems. Flourishing automotive sector in the region and favorable business policies by governments is resulting in the emergence of mid-size enterprises with innovative solutions which would augment the growth of target market in this region. Moreover, high penetration of electric and automated vehicles in developed regions such as Europe and continuous supportive government regulations related to safety are major factors expected to drive the growth of global automotive operating systems market in these regions.

Introduction of new products from major players is expected to drive the market growth.

In 2021, Basemark, a global automotive software developer launched “Rocksolid Core” a new operating system for vehicles. The product is an end-to-end solution for all car applications including Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The product launch is expected to help the company enhance its business and increase its revenue share.

In 2021, Ford Motor Company, partnered with Google with the focus to deliver “Google Assistant” under Ford and Lincoln brands by 2023. The integration of the android system is expected to help the company attain better sales in future.

In 2020, TTTech Auto, a software development company launched its new auto division for the development of a new vehicle operating system called “Car.Os”. The product is a comprehensive operating system that would aid in the smooth operation of vehicles and is under development. The final product launch is expected to help the company enhance its business and increase the customer base.



Factors such as high complexity in the development of efficient products and inclusion of these operating systems only in high-end vehicles due to high cost will limit the growth of global automotive operating systems market. In addition, the lack of government regulations pertaining to software standards is expected to challenge the growth of target market. However, increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, high investment for R&D activities, new product launches and continuous strategic partnerships between regional and international players are factors expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the automotive operating systems market over the forecast period.

The global automotive operating systems market is segmented into OS type, ECU function, and vehicle type. The OS type segment is divided into Android, Linux, QNX, Windows Embedded Automotive 7, and Others. Among OS types, the android segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. The vehicle type segment is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Among vehicle types, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness faster growth in the target market.

Players operating in the global automotive operating systems market are AUTOSAR, Google Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon, Inc. ArcherMind Technology Co., Ltd, Automotive Grade Linux, Baidu, Inc., QNX Neutrino, WindRiver VxWorks, NVIDIA, Mentor (Siemens AG), Green Hills and GENIVI Alliance

