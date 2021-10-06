Industrial Automation Cable Market size worth $ 26.39 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Industrial Automation Cable Market ” By Type (Industrial Ethernet Cables, Control Cables, PROFIBUS Bus Cables), By Application (Automotive Assembly Equipment, Control, and Monitoring Systems, PLC Controlled Equipment), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Industrial Automation Cable Market size was valued at USD 15.87 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 26.39 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Industrial Automation Cable Market Overview

Increasing investments in the transformation of conventional manufacturing plants by introducing advanced and digitized systems are a major driving factor for the growth of the industrial automation market. Transforming traditional production departments or facilities involves implementing automated systems for asset & workforce management and production processes. The transition of the conventional production process and facilities is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial automation cables. The shift towards robotics is expected to drive the growth of the industrial automation market over the forecast period as they can easily perform difficult tasks with high efficiency.

Recent developments in factory optimization have forced the need to adapt machinery and other processes to make the manufacturing process more effective. The industrial automation sector is providing many opportunities for technology companies that are focused on providing innovative solutions to automotive or agricultural industries. The demand for advanced products is expected to increase in the coming years as companies are focused on automation to remain competitive. Companies are focused on maintaining product innovation and new product development to gain larger market shares.

Key Developments

PRYSMIAN GROUP announced to expand its manufacturing facility in Pettis County, Missouri.

Leoni has appointed K.K. IRISU as a distribution partner in Japan to further consistently expand its robotics business with Japanese automotive OEMs, TIERs and robot manufacturers.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., LEONI, Belden, HELU KABEL GmbH, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd, Eland Cables, Friedrich Lütze GmbH, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., and SAB Brockskes.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Industrial Automation Cable Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Industrial Automation Cable Market, By Type Industrial Ethernet Cables Control Cables PROFIBUS Bus Cables Other



Industrial Automation Cable Market, By Application Automotive Assembly Equipment Control and Monitoring Systems PLC Controlled Equipment Automated pick-and-place Systems Transfer Shuttles Others



Industrial Automation Cable Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



