DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS, PROVIDING COMMUNICATIONS WITHOUT COMPROMISE AT THE TACTICAL EDGE

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC), the wireless communications specialist, is profiling its Software Defined Radio 2x1W Plain (SOL8SDR2x1W-P) at AUSA 2021, Washington, DC. The SOL8SDR2x1W-P is designed to meet the requirements of unmanned platforms, enabling high-speed, long-range, encrypted data links, in a low size, weight and power compact enclosure.

Fundamental to DTC’s advantage is the industry leading MeshUltra™ family of Tactical MANET Mesh waveforms interoperable across all DTC platforms. The SOL8SDR2x1W-P utilizes the COFDM waveform to provide High Bandwidth communication in challenging, dynamic, Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) environments and BVLOS for airborne ISR platforms, where our users operate. MeshUltra™ Waveform is spectrally efficient and can operate at various RF channel bandwidths from 1.25 MHz, 1.5 MHz, 1.75 MHz, 2.5 MHz to 20 MHz. With adaptive modulation up to 64QAM, DTC’s MeshUltra™ supports data rates of up to 87Mbps.

Following the success of the DTC MeshUltra™ MANET waveform, DTC’s new MeshUltra™-X waveform offers optimized performance for large networks of up to 144 radios, operating in channels as narrow as 1.25MHz and on a single frequency. Perfectly meeting the needs of large drone swarms and applications where a large number of radios need to operate efficiently in a limited spectrum.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P joins DTC’s versatile family of IP Mesh and point-to-point (P2P) COFDM radios. DTC’s RF products include radios to suit every class of unmanned system and mission profile. Based on DTC’s game-changing SOL8 Software Defined Radio (SDR), the SOL8SDR2x1W-P is equally at home operating as a Mobile Adhoc Network (MANET) IP Mesh node, a P2P COFDM Transmitter or a P2P receiver to a tablet PC. All DTC's SDRs and NetNodes can host our unifying MeshUltra™ waveform thus enabling commonalty of mesh networking capability across all deployed radios.

With very low power consumption, typically at 10W, the SOL8SDR2x1W-P includes a rich set of interface options including native Ethernet, dual USB and serial as well as an audio headset interface.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P is not the only DTC product profiled at AUSA. A revolutionary Web User Interface (WUI) will be revealed for the NETNode Phase 5 and SDR IP Mesh families with future integration into the SOL7 COFDM Receiver and Transmitter range.

The new WUI, with its contemporary look and enhanced ease-of-use, will mean a more intuitive user experience for DTC customers, whether on PC, tablet or phone. Features include a customisable dashboard and simpler performance information, brand apps such as tactical display and telemetry controller and an easier way of creating new configurations.

The SOL8SDR2x1W-P and new Web User Interface will be on Booth #1967 during AUSA 2021, alongside our comprehensive portfolio of Video and IP products. For more information, please visit domotactical.com or email info@domotactical.com.

About DTC, Domo Tactical Communications

DTC’s passion for innovation keeps us one-step ahead in the rapidly changing and increasingly challenging environments in which we perform, whether on the battlefield, the streets of our cities or at the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

High performance surveillance, communications and broadcast systems enable our customers to securely monitor, communicate and share information with confidence in complex environments and in the most demanding situations.

DTC was recently acquired by Codan and operates under a Special Security Arrangement (SSA) as an independent US subsidiary.

