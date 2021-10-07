Katapult Schedules Quarterly Financial Results and Conference Call

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult will release its third quarter ending September 30, 2021, financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, before market open. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Katapult Investor Relations website at http://ir.katapultholdings.com/.

A live dial-in will be available at (888) 302-0680 (domestic) or (281) 962-4859 (international). The conference ID number is 9768849. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 11:00 AM ET on November 23, 2021, at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 9768849.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:

Katapult Vice President of Investor Relations

Bill Wright

917-750-0346

bill.wright@katapult.com

Press Inquiries:

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

press@tribebuildermedia.com



