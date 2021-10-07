Tremor Video Launches Programmatic TV Marketplace with Premium Inventory and Curated Media Packages for Advertisers

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video , a leading programmatic video platform, today announced the launch of its Programmatic TV Marketplace, enabling advertisers to discover, search and select TV-centric inventory for turnkey campaign activation and customization across Connected TV (CTV) and all-screen video. This marketplace is powered by Tremor’s end-to-end technology platform which includes direct publisher integrations blended with robust audience capabilities and is available in the US, with plans to expand globally in 2022.



“With such a complex and convoluted TV media ecosystem, simplifying the ad buying process is key,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Tremor International. “Our TV Marketplace helps advertisers streamline the buying process by giving them the flexibility and the confidence to know their brand messages will be seen in contextually relevant, brand-safe environments.”

As fragmentation continues to rise within the digital ecosystem, Tremor’s TV Marketplace gives brands the ability to take even greater control over the planning, execution and customization of their TV campaigns coupled with a more transparent view into the supply and audience targeting capabilities available to them. With this development, Tremor will now provide advertisers with the ability to optimize their campaigns and maximize their media spend by choosing from over 60+ curated deals ranging from TV viewership-based campaigns to live sports opportunities.

By leveraging Tremor’s TV Marketplace, advertisers can enjoy the following benefits:

Access a diversified marketplace that features premium, TV-centric supply and curated packages, with the ability to explore, plan and activate on deals in one consolidated location

Leverage an efficient planning process to help improve and streamline costs, inventory and reach

Gain greater transparency into what inventory is included in each package

Leverage turnkey activation via Tremor’s end-to-end technology platform

Activate a wide range of deals curated contextually, audience infused, or based on content attributes that mirror TV buying techniques

Protect their brand with Tremor’s brand safety solutions

“Over our long-term engagement, Tremor Video has provided us consistent and scaled access to quality video supply across screens,” said Andrew Becks, Co-Founder and COO, 301 Digital Media. “As CTV grows as a pillar of the marketplace, Tremor Video is evolving alongside to make those campaigns easier to plan, execute and measure. The new TV Marketplace is a key example of Tremor Video’s offering that gives 301 Digital Media and our clients greater confidence that the dollars we’re investing in CTV are delivering on strategic campaign goals and client objectives.”

Within this marketplace, advertisers can also activate deals leveraging Tremor’s new content-level targeting solution, enabled by TV-like content attributes from direct publisher partners. By curating deals based on content attributes like genres and ratings from Tremor’s publisher partners, advertisers can tap into traditionally linear TV buying tactics in digital environments like CTV at scale. This expansion of Tremor’s contextual capabilities also addresses the market’s pressing need for more privacy-conscious, verifiable targeting solutions across CTV and video.

You can learn more about Tremor Video’s TV Marketplace here.

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning certain future events, Tremor’s performance, its products and offerings including the new Programmatic TV Marketplace offering as well as the overall industry growth of CTV. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time these statements were made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

