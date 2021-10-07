PAVLE STOJKOVIC JOINS SWORD HEALTH AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health, the most clinically advanced virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, has named Pavle Stojkovic as Chief People Officer. Pavle will help scale SWORD internationally while fostering a culture of learning and empowerment.

With over a decade of HR leadership experience, Pavle has scaled teams across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. He is an executive leader focused on people, culture, process, and scaling. Before joining SWORD, Pavle has held a number of leadership positions at leading Silicon Valley startups, including The Athletic and Getaround. His focus on People & Culture has led to international recognition, including Fortune's 100 Best Places to Work in America and Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers.

“I’ve been honored to help scale multiple companies that have transformed entire industries. My focus has been on creating environments where people can thrive and do their best work,” said Pavle. “The innovation happening at SWORD allows me to apply that ethos to our growing team, as well as to the billions of people around the world that are seeking relief for their MSK issues.”

As Chief People Officer, Pavle will establish SWORD’s People, Culture, & Talent team with the aim to make SWORD the best place to work in healthcare. He believes that thoughtful scaling creates an environment where employees can do their best work, which will ultimately help accomplish the goal to free two billion people from physical pain.

“As we go through this phase of exponential growth, it’s absolutely critical that we’re able to scale while being able to keep our strong culture and patient-first ethos.” said Virgílio Bento, Founder and CEO of SWORD Health. “Pavle’s experience scaling fast growth organization is going to be instrumental in this regard.”

ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. It is the first virtual solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S., Europe and Australia to make high quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.