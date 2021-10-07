Infragistics Earns a 2021 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius, Announces New Partnerships

Cranbury, NJ, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading enterprise software maker Infragistics has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2021 Tech Cares Award for its commitment to giving back to the community. This second annual TechCares Award celebrates B2B technology companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and demonstrate exceptional support for their communities and employees.

Infragistics was honored for providing leadership, contributing its technology resources and expertise, and supporting its employees, customers, students and businesses during the pandemic. Among its initiatives are the “Ignite for Good” program, which offers resources for those working on COVID-19-related technology projects and an open source Angular COVID-19 Dashboard which provides a real-time view of current global data related to COVID-19.

Infragistics was also recognized for providing software and support to colleges and universities training the next generation of tech leaders -- sponsoring Hackathons and giving students access to its full line of UX/UI and analytics tools, including Ignite UI, Indigo.Design and Reveal.

As part of its commitment to its employees, the company instituted internal initiatives for increasing employee communication to alleviate uncertainty, maintaining employee wellbeing, recognizing individuals for a job well done, and keeping employees around the globe connected during a difficult time.

“Infragistics has earned a Tech Cares award this year for its ongoing support of the fight against COVID-19,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “In addition to providing heightened support for employees and partners, Infragistics has leveraged several tools to help the community and world mitigate the effects of COVID-19. This includes making its products more accessible for academic and research purposes and providing additional resources for specific COVID-19 research activities.”

“For the past three decades, we’ve had an unwavering commitment to doing the right thing, which means contributing to our community and having a positive impact,” said Dean Guida, CEO and founder, Infragistics. “”We are honored to be recognized with a TechCares Award for our progress in serving the greater good.”

New Reveal Partnerships Announced

In other company news, Infragistics has announced two new partnerships for its embedded analytics software, Reveal: independent software developers Atanasoft and Casebook have incorporated Reveal into their product suites.

Atanasoft helps large government agencies, banks, manufacturers and retail companies manage and analyze data to make better business decisions. Atanasoft’s customers can access big data stored in Teradata or other data warehouses and visualize complex data with Reveal.

Casebook’s industry-leading case management SaaS platform for the human services field, along with Reveal’s embedded analytics, gives social service workers the ability to evaluate, report and manage data without a technical background.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization. Its design-to-code application, Indigo.Design with App Builder, streamlines the cumbersome designer-to-developer handoff, helping speed app creation. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

