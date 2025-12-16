Infragistics Makes Ignite UI Open Source

Cranbury, NJ, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the software company responsible for the UI and UX solutions powering applications for the world’s largest enterprises and software developers, announced that Ignite UI–its library of enterprise-ready data charts, grids and user interface (UI) components–is now open source across Angular, Blazor, React and Web Components. Infragistics has spent 35+ years building enterprise-ready UX and UI solutions that 100% of the S&P 500, including Intuit, Exxon and Morgan Stanley, rely on to build interactive web applications. Now, developers will have access to 50+ free, open source Ignite UI controls built on decades of experience creating solutions for some of the world’s largest companies.

This is the first time that Infragistics has made its enterprise-grade Ignite UI components open to the wider developer community. Ignite UI controls including Data Grid, Combo Box, Tile Manager, Tree and Stepper are now available to developers without a commercial license to build full-stack web applications. By making its component library open source across the most widely used web frameworks, Infragistics empowers developers to build applications quicker, maintain a consistent look across platforms and customize, extend and contribute to publicly visible code.

Ignite UI, available across Angular, Blazor, React and Web Components, integrates with Infragistics’ core product line and unlocks the full power of ApexCharts, App Builder and Reveal to streamline the creation of interactive web applications. With Infragistics’ transition to open source, developers additionally gain access to platforms and capabilities, including:

Ignite UI: More than 50 open-source UI components are available under an MIT license, plus a free MIT-licensed data grid.

ApexCharts: One of the web’s most popular charting libraries, with over 1.5 million weekly NPM installs. With ApexCharts, developers can seamlessly add powerful, interactive charts to their apps, combining high-performance data visualization with modern .NET–JavaScript interoperability.

App Builder: The easiest way to build an app, faster. Developers can visually build apps and accelerate screen development and then generate clean, usable, production-ready code. App Builder empowers developers of any skill level to visually build apps with a WYSIWYG drag & drop interface, including a complete toolbox of 65+ UI components.

Reveal: Developers can embed interactive dashboards and analytics directly within their applications for real-time, data-driven insights. Reveal allows end-users to analyze data, extract actionable insights and make data-driven decisions without ever leaving their application.

“It is exciting to see Ignite UI open-sourcing their Angular components. By making these enterprise-grade tools accessible to the broader community, Infragistics is lowering the barrier to entry for developers and also significantly enriching the Angular ecosystem,” said Minko Gechev, Technical Lead for Web and Multiplatform Frameworks, Google. “This move empowers developers to build robust, high-performance applications with greater speed and flexibility.”

The launch of Ignite UI open-source controls reflects Infragistics’ growing commitment to the developer community by providing free-to-use controls designed for fast adoption across development teams and enabling rapid proof of concepts (POCs) and risk-free evaluation. Through new engineering investments and open-source contributions, Infragistics aims to make application development more visual, accessible and productive. The new open source components also gain the visibility and community collaboration of GitHub.

“By making Ignite UI open source we’re enabling developers to build faster, better and more scalable web applications, powered by enterprise-grade components and backed by Infragistics' 35+ year legacy,” said Jason Beres, COO at Infragistics. “This further expands on our mission to empower every developer, everywhere, to create high-performing digital experiences with the right tools.”

Additional information on the Ignite UI open source controls can be found here.

