App Builder AI Brings Speed, Flexibility and Reliability to Enterprise App Development

Cranbury, NJ, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- App Builder, the low-code platform from global software company Infragistics that streamlines app creation from design to code, today announced the expansion of its App Builder AI capabilities as part of the launch of Infragistics Ultimate 25.2, the company's flagship UX and UI product. App Builder now transforms enterprise app generation into a more intuitive, AI-driven process, enabling developers, designers and business users to move from idea to functional applications in seconds. Among its newest AI features, users can upload sketches or speak their design ideas, and App Builder AI instantly turns them into working app layouts. By bringing AI deeper into app development workflows, App Builder makes it a natural part of how teams think, iterate and create apps–powering experimentation at scale and producing app designs that serve business goals and resonate with customers. The latest Ultimate 25.2 release also introduces major updates for React and Angular coders.

As more companies embrace AI to build and refine enterprise applications, many are finding gaps between their vision and the reality of what their tools can design. While most AI tools speed up the app development process, they often lack code flexibility which limits customization and scalability. Teams also often experience “prompt exhaustion,” where repeatedly crafting and refining what they ask AI can derail progress, and many encounter errors or inconsistencies that can lead to hours of manual fixes. This makes it challenging for teams to rely on AI for enterprise-grade, custom applications.

App Builder AI bridges the gap between AI-powered speed and the flexibility and reliability enterprises need. The low-code WYSIWYG platform makes it easy to visually design applications, turning a developer’s vision into a deployable, user-friendly app–without writing extensive code. App Builder AI handles repetitive, time-consuming tasks from automating boilerplate code and scaffolding to data binding and UI wiring, so teams can focus on innovation, logic and performance. App Builder provides teams with full code ownership so they can export, modify and deploy without vendor lock-in.

With the new updates to App Builder AI, every team member–from CTOs and business users to developers and designers–can quickly move ideas from design to production quickly, building reliable applications that perform, scale and deliver results. New App Builder AI capabilities in the Ultimate 25.2 release include:

Generate Views from Images : Users can now upload one or more sketches or outside images and let AI generate corresponding app views automatically. This feature streamlines design workflows, transforming visual assets into functional app layouts in seconds.

: Users can now upload one or more sketches or outside images and let AI generate corresponding app views automatically. This feature streamlines design workflows, transforming visual assets into functional app layouts in seconds. Speech-to-Text for AI Prompts: Instead of writing prompts, users can speak their instructions and watch them transcribe directly into the text field to start to generate an app, perfect for hands-free workflow or rapid idea capture.

Instead of writing prompts, users can speak their instructions and watch them transcribe directly into the text field to start to generate an app, perfect for hands-free workflow or rapid idea capture. Prompt Gallery Enhancements: A powerful, filterable prompt gallery helps users quickly find the perfect example—whether designing a dashboard, signup flow or other UI elements.

A powerful, filterable prompt gallery helps users quickly find the perfect example—whether designing a dashboard, signup flow or other UI elements. Smarter Data Source Generation: App Builder AI now produces more accurate data sources for components like Grids and Data Charts, reducing setup time and making generated apps immediately functional.

App Builder AI now produces more accurate data sources for components like Grids and Data Charts, reducing setup time and making generated apps immediately functional. Pivot Grid Enhancements: Instead of manually defining rows, dimensions and values, App Builder automatically generates the pivot view based on the data source connected. Users can simply drop a Pivot grid onto their canvas, bind it to data and the layout is automatically created.

Instead of manually defining rows, dimensions and values, App Builder automatically generates the pivot view based on the data source connected. Users can simply drop a Pivot grid onto their canvas, bind it to data and the layout is automatically created. Master-detail templates: App Builder brings powerful interactivity to data grids. By enabling expandable rows, users can reveal more details tied to each record, like a customer’s recent orders, an employee’s performance or a vehicle’s trip history–right inside the grid.

Ultimate 25.2 also brings significant enhancements for both Angular and React developers. Angular 20.1 enables developers to deliver cleaner data displays, optimized datasets and smoother user experiences, with add-ons like cell merging and dual-side column pinning for maximum flexibility and control. React 19 provides a more native, performant and memory-efficient experience for developers, with updated Reveal Wrappers control and State Management allowing Ignite UI for React to take up to three times less memory, especially when using the grid component.

“With App Builder AI, we’re bringing together design-to-code and AI to meet the demands of enterprise developers—and the reliability and scalability that their applications require,” said Jason Beres, COO, Infragistics. “We’re empowering teams to focus on creating beautiful applications and exceptional user experiences, instead of spending most of their time writing or fixing code.”

About App Builder

App Builder™ is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process. Launched by software company Infragistics, App Builder delivers production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Teams can create and customize applications using the platform’s WYSIWYG interface to drag and drop pre-built, reusable components and elements on a design surface. This simplifies the development process and eliminates the need for extensive coding so teams can quickly deliver the applications customers need and want. App Builder is available as a cloud-based application and ​​as an on-premise solution.

About Infragistics Ultimate

Infragistics Ultimate is the all-in-one solution for building high-performance business applications. Created for developers and UX/UI professionals, it delivers a powerful library of modern, enterprise-grade UI controls and design tools that work seamlessly across every platform and device. Infragistics Ultimate includes the low-code, drag-and-drop App Builder™, enabling developers to accelerate development timelines and bring apps to life—fast. Whether you're modernizing legacy systems or creating new digital experiences, the Infragistics Ultimate toolkit empowers you to design, prototype, and build apps with precision, speed, and scalability.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration. More than two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization, App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff, and its newest application Slingshot gives teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, manage projects, share content and set goals. Infragistics’ clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

