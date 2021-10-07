Leading Automotive Supplier, Rudy’s Performance Parts, Purchases Residential Blink Charging Stations for Resale Across its Distribution Channels

Miami Beach, Florida, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the sale of 64 Blink’s residential Level 2 residential charging stations, the HQ 150, to Rudy’s Performance Parts for resale across its distribution channels.



“It is exciting that leading traditional automotive supply vendors such as Rudy’s Performance Parts see the value in providing quality EV charging products that pave the way for EV adoption. The Blink HQ 150 is a great addition to their product line-up,” stated Michael Battaglia, Senior Vice President of Blink Charging. “We are enthused to see early sales of the charger from Rudy’s Performance Parts and anticipate an increased interest, as driver demand grows for fast home charging solutions.”

The Blink HQ 150 is a sleek and reliable 32 amp Level 2 charging station designed for overnight charging at single-family residences. The HQ 150 features a long, 25-foot cable capable of reaching to all sides of a homeowner’s garage and boasts a slim holster to tuck the cable away when not in use. The Blink HQ 150 is a powerful residential charger that is compatible with all EV models.

“Our commitment to serving EV drivers is only just beginning with our sale of the Blink HQ 150. In addition to providing our customers with the best EV charging solutions for their homes, we installed Blink’s commercial charger at our location and are providing free charging. This is another way we can support and encourage electric vehicle adoption,” stated Tim Eied of Rudy’s Performance Parts.

Founded in 2008, Rudy’s Performance Parts is a leader in automotive performance parts and accessories and has recently expanded its product portfolio to serve electric vehicle drivers.

In addition to reselling the single-family Blink chargers, Rudy’s Performance Parts has installed a commercial Blink charging station available for free public charging at its warehouse facility in Burlington, North Carolina. For EV drivers interested in utilizing the commercial Blink charging station at Rudy’s warehouse, the charger is located at 7422 Whitsett Park Rd, Burlington, NC 27215.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

