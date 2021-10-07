Clam Island allows Pearl NFT to be redeemed for real-life pearl necklace from Tiffany & Co valued at up to $10,000

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Clam Island, which was only launched on 30 September 2021, a user is able to buy Clams and farm them for Pearls, both of which are NFTs with billions of possible randomized trait combinations on the BSC Blockchain making each one of them unique.

NFTs have enjoyed significant mainstream media coverage in recent times, with a number of high-profile celebrity endorsements and pieces of NFT artwork on the blockchain selling for record prices.

However, media attention has largely focused on the NFT's utility as proof of authenticity and traceability for limited-edition digital artwork.

Clam Island brings together Decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs and Gamification

Clam Island is a project aiming to capitalize on the NFT's largely untapped potential as an interactive gamification tool and as a building block of decentralized finance (DeFi). It claims to be the first in its industry to create a Play-to-Invest ecosystem, incorporating the purchase and production of Clams and Pearls as an interactive NFT collectible game with financial utility built into its in-house yield farm.

"Every NFT on Clam Island already has utility and financial backing through the implementation of yield boosts in our native in-game token," says Sandy Zhang, CEO of Clam Island. "But we didn't just want to stop there. We all know physical artwork can be made into an NFT, but what if a digital-first NFT could have some utility or even a counterpart in the real world?"

"This is how we came up with our Pearl Hunt Event," Mr Zhang continues. "Every Pearl NFT produced has randomized traits based on real-life pearl traits. So why not let a rare, valuable Pearl NFT be redeemed for a rare, valuable real-world pearl?"

How to participate in the Pearl Hunt Event?

You can participate in the Pearl Hunt Event simply by buying Clams and depositing them into the Clam Farm to produce Pearls on Clam Island. Pearls with traits matching the eligibility criteria can be entered in the Pearl Hunt portal. When the event concludes on 31 October 2021, the eligible Pearl with the rarest traits / highest grading entered in the Pearl Hunt portal will win a Tiffany & Co pearl necklace, valued at up to $10,000.

Details of the event, including rules, can be found here.

The Road Ahead

"And we are just getting started," says Mr Zhang. "There is so much more that we have planned, some of which will link Clam and Pearl NFTs on a much deeper level than this Pearl Hunt Event. We can't ruin the surprise right now, but we are very excited to show the world our vision."

