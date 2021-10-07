MNI Targeted Media Survey Uncovers Marketers’ Significant Reliance On Social Media

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNI Targeted Media ( MNI ), a targeted media planning and buying company and a division of the Meredith Corporation, today announced the results from a survey of marketers regarding the sources they rely on for business purposes. The survey found a majority preferred social media over traditional media and high-profile individuals with established digital presences.



MNI’s objective with this survey was to learn what resources are influential and trusted among their clients and leverage those insights. That will assist MNI in maximizing the effectiveness of their campaigns while getting a firmer understanding of their ideal target audience -- what media engages and influences them. Key findings include —

Social Media for Business Purposes: — 50% (220 respondents out of 401) — rely first on Facebook, then Instagram and YouTube (26%) a close third.



— 50% (220 respondents out of 401) — rely first on Facebook, then Instagram and YouTube (26%) a close third. Traditional Media Fares Better Against Individuals: Adweek (11%), eMarketer (10%), and AdAge (8%) (120 in total out of 401 respondents) were more likely to be consulted than social media or individual influencers when questioned about their engagement with all sources together.



Adweek (11%), eMarketer (10%), and AdAge (8%) (120 in total out of 401 respondents) were more likely to be consulted than social media or individual influencers when questioned about their engagement with all sources together. Overall: When comparing all sources, Facebook (55%), YouTube (26%), and Twitter (25%) immediately followed LinkedIn (75%). Clubhouse racked up only 5% in spite of a great deal of attention at the outset of the pandemic.

“Understanding what the preeminent marketers among MNI clients use is very important to us and this information elevates campaigns while enhancing communication to speak more directly to challenges our clients face and the solutions we provide,” said Klarn DePalma, EVP at MNI Targeted Media. “These findings indicate a shift in where marketers are turning towards for information. We’re considering revisiting this issue in the not-so-distant future to ensure we’re keeping pace with the changing behavior.”

For more information about the survey, please visit MNI’s website here .

Methodology: MNI Targeted Media invited partners to participate in the survey via email from March 11-14, 2021. 401 responses were collected over a three-week period in March 2021. Everyone invited to participate in the survey is a current client who is either employed in the advertising/media industry or an influence/decision-maker for media campaigns.

About MNI Targeted Media

MNI Targeted Media (MNI) is a division of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com ), the leading media and marketing company that serves 175 million unduplicated American women and 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. MNI provides targeted digital and print advertising programs and offers clients a single point-of-contact for multiplatform, customized, demo- and geo-targeted advertising. From research and strategy to implementation and analysis, MNI delivers the digital and magazine products and services needed to efficiently and effectively reach audiences, across the country or across the street.