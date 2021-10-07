Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2021

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For September 2021

CLICHY – October 06, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2021 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/09/214 30056,4456242 716,08
02/09/214 55056,1830255 632,65
03/09/214 90056,4406276 558,94
06/09/214 55056,7634258 273,47
07/09/214 00756,9010228 002,31
08/09/213 90055,8508217 818,12
09/09/215 00055,5025277 512,50
10/09/215 00055,6896278 448,00
13/09/2130955,783217 237,01
13/09/214 69155,7832261 678,99
14/09/215 00055,5753277 876,50
15/09/215 13054,4723279 442,90
16/09/215 18553,9735279 852,60
17/09/215 20054,0344280 978,88
20/09/215 35052,1194278 838,79
21/09/215 35052,3521280 083,74
22/09/215 33052,5434280 056,32
23/09/215 30053,0152280 980,56
24/09/215 30052,7819279 744,07
27/09/215 27552,8739278 909,82
28/09/215 40051,7055279 209,70
29/09/215 44051,2818278 972,99
30/09/215 45051,1190278 598,55
TOTAL109 91754,10835 947 423,49

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

