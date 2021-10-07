English French

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For September 2021

CLICHY – October 06, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/09/21 4 300 56,4456 242 716,08 02/09/21 4 550 56,1830 255 632,65 03/09/21 4 900 56,4406 276 558,94 06/09/21 4 550 56,7634 258 273,47 07/09/21 4 007 56,9010 228 002,31 08/09/21 3 900 55,8508 217 818,12 09/09/21 5 000 55,5025 277 512,50 10/09/21 5 000 55,6896 278 448,00 13/09/21 309 55,7832 17 237,01 13/09/21 4 691 55,7832 261 678,99 14/09/21 5 000 55,5753 277 876,50 15/09/21 5 130 54,4723 279 442,90 16/09/21 5 185 53,9735 279 852,60 17/09/21 5 200 54,0344 280 978,88 20/09/21 5 350 52,1194 278 838,79 21/09/21 5 350 52,3521 280 083,74 22/09/21 5 330 52,5434 280 056,32 23/09/21 5 300 53,0152 280 980,56 24/09/21 5 300 52,7819 279 744,07 27/09/21 5 275 52,8739 278 909,82 28/09/21 5 400 51,7055 279 209,70 29/09/21 5 440 51,2818 278 972,99 30/09/21 5 450 51,1190 278 598,55 TOTAL 109 917 54,1083 5 947 423,49

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2021-2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 26, 2021 FY 2021 Results February 15, 2022 1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 First Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3 rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

