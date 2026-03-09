BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For February 2026

Clichy, France – March 05, 2026

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for February 2026:

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
25/02/2026 16,834 54.0010 909,052.83
26/02/2026 3,347 52.9608 177,259.84
26/02/2026 8,218 52.9608 435,231.96
27/02/2026 3,171 53.7112 170,318.22
TOTAL 31,570 53.5908 1,691,862.85

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

 

 		Apolline Celeyron
Group Communications
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

 

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General MeetingMay 20, 2026
First Half 2026 ResultsJuly 29, 2026
Third Quarter 2026 Net SalesOctober 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Attachment


