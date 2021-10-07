Nexus REIT Announces Board of Trustee Changes

English French

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that Nick Lagopoulos has resigned from the REIT’s Board of Trustees, and that Justine Delisle and Louie DiNunzio have been appointed to the Board of Trustees.



“We would like to thank Mr. Lagopoulos for his efforts and contributions to the REIT’s success” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Lagopoulos was one of two board members representing RFA Capital, which holds a significant investment in the REIT. Ben Rodney continues to represent RFA Capital as the chair of our Board, and Mr. Lagopoulos has stepped down to allow for a rebalancing of Board representation. In conjunction with this I am pleased to announce that Justine Delisle and Louie DiNunzio have joined the board of Nexus REIT, each bringing an impressive resume of knowledge and skills to the table. These changes will contribute to the diversity of our Board, will increase the number of independent trustees on the Board from four to five and be integral in helping guide us through our next phase of growth.”

Ms. Delisle serves as a Partner with Richter, one of the largest independent advisory firms in Canada. She has been with Richter since 2010, where she began her career in the Assurance department specializing in real estate, non-profit organizations, and philanthropy. In 2016, she developed Richter’s Family Account Management division, overseeing its conception, design, and implementation. As a Partner, Ms. Delisle now leads a fast-growing team of dedicated specialists, assisting established enterprise families and high net worth individuals in their financial matters acting as their personal Chief Financial Officers, covering everything from tax, accounting and wealth management to financial management and strategy, estate and next generation planning, philanthropy and governance. Ms. Delisle is a Chartered Professional Accountant, and Financial Planning designation holder. Ms. Delisle earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from HEC Montreal.

Mr. DiNunzio serves as the Senior Vice President, Investments at Cadillac Fairview, and is a trustee of WPT REIT. Mr. DiNunzio has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector in North America and Europe. In his current role, he is responsible for investments and divestments with a focus on the Canadian, US and European markets. Earlier in his tenure at Cadillac Fairview, he was responsible for building and leading the organization’s Strategic Insight group. Prior to joining Cadillac Fairview, he held progressively senior positions within the investment banking industry at both BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Merrill Lynch Canada. Mr. DiNunzio is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Masters in Business Administration from The Schulich School of Business at York University and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto. He has also completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program.

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 93 properties comprising approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 43,835,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 16,360,000 Units.

