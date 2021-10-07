FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call that will be held on:



Friday, October 29, 2021

10:00 AM Eastern Time

(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

The call will be hosted by:

Francisco Camacho, Chief Corporate Officer

Eugenio Garza y Garza, Director of Finance and Corporate Development

Juan Fonseca, Director of Investor Relations





The quarterly results will be released on October 28 after markets close.

To participate in the conference call please dial

Toll Free US: (800) 263 0877

International: +1 (646) 828 8143

Conference ID: 1173151

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

