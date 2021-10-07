Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2021

English French

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2021. The Company reported a net income of $10.0 million or $1.17 per share compared to a net income of $6.7 million or $0.78 per share a year ago. Sales for the three months ended August 31, 2021 were $168.0 million compared to $138.8 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 22% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 31% and export sales decreased 12%. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $2.4 million.



For the nine months ended August 31, 2021, the Company reported a net income of $27.8 million or $3.24 per share compared to a net income of $8.0 million or $0.94 per share a year ago. Sales were $472.9 million compared to $331.5 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 47% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 17% and export sales increased 8% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $11.5 million.

Third-quarter results of fiscal 2021 were characteristic for the period, which is considered the driver of the seasonal product business. At the onset of July, market conditions were increasingly difficult with the commodity pricing crisis that played havoc with demand in all sectors. Also, new home construction, renovation, manufacturing and industrial sectors showed some signs of slowing. Goodfellow was able to rely on its diversified offering and value-added capabilities to retain market share and continue on a positive trend.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended For the nine months ended August 31

2021 August 31

2020 August 31

2021 August 31

2020 $ $ $ $ Sales 167,953 138,843 472,911 331,462 Expenses Cost of goods sold 133,048 111,030 369,227 266,748 Selling, administrative and general expenses 20,210 17,834 62,922 51,402 Net financial costs 751 679 2,141 2,152 154,009 129,543 434,290 320,302 Earnings before income taxes 13,944 9,300 38,621 11,160 Income taxes 3,905 2,604 10,837 3,125 Total comprehensive income 10,039 6,696 27,784 8,035 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 1.17 0.78 3.24 0.94





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at As at August 31

2021 November 30

2020 August 31

2020 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 1,726 3,466 1,884 Trade and other receivables 72,118 76,093 64,511 Inventories 115,046 84,740 82,498 Prepaid expenses 4,290 2,584 2,077 Total Current Assets 193,180 166,883 150,970 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 30,220 31,148 31,536 Intangible assets 2,789 3,238 3,420 Right-of-use assets 12,630 14,324 15,113 Defined benefit plan asset 1,901 1,945 2,188 Other assets 785 785 778 Total Non-Current Assets 48,325 51,440 53,035 Total Assets 241,505 218,323 204,005 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 24,681 28,570 23,872 Trade and other payables 41,680 39,614 35,818 Income taxes payable 7,418 4,859 3,246 Provision 2,730 1,473 1,514 Dividend payable - 2,141 - Current portion of lease liabilities 4,270 4,315 4,338 Total Current Liabilities 80,779 80,972 68,788 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 11,405 13,343 14,194 Deferred income taxes 1,597 1,597 2,269 Defined benefit plan obligation 1,280 1,182 734 Total Non-Current Liabilities 14,282 16,122 17,197 Total Liabilities 95,061 97,094 85,985 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,424 9,424 9,424 Retained earnings 137,020 111,805 108,596 146,444 121,229 118,020 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 241,505 218,323 204,005





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended





August 31

2021 August 31

2020 August 31

2021

August 31

2020 $ $ $

$ Operating Activities Net earnings 10,039 6,696 27,784 8,035 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 636 678 1,901 2,002 Right-of-use assets 1,055 1,084 3,111 3,265 Intangible assets 153 183 467 546 Accretion expense on provision 11 18 33 54 Increase (decrease) in provision (76 ) - 1,224 (10 ) Income taxes 3,905 2,604 10,837 3,125 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1 ) (1 ) (8 ) (11 ) Interest expense 247 187 707 825 Interest on lease liabilities 143 167 446 520 Funding in deficit of pension plan expense 63 52 142 158 Other 21 (13 ) (10 ) 28 16,196 11,655 46,634 18,537 Changes in non-cash working capital items 24,168 9,239 (25,824 ) (3,915 ) Interest paid (287 ) (114 ) (1,300 ) (733 ) Income taxes paid (914 ) 478 (8,278 ) (613 ) 22,967 9,603 (35,402 ) (5,261 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 39,163 21,258 11,232 13,276 Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in bank loans 14,000 - 9,000 (5,000 ) Net decrease in banker’s acceptances (50,000 ) (21,000 ) (12,000 ) (5,000 ) Payment of lease liabilities (1,156 ) (1,312 ) (3,390 ) (3,954 ) Dividend paid - - (4,710 ) (1,712 ) (37,156 ) (22,312 ) (11,100 ) (15,666 ) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (238 ) (222 ) (975 ) (732 ) Increase in intangible assets - (3 ) (18 ) (39 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (1 ) 10 13 (238 ) (226 ) (983 ) (758 ) Net cash inflow (outflow) 1,769 (1,280 ) (851 ) (3,148 ) Cash position, beginning of period (3,724 ) (708 ) (1,104 ) 1,160 Cash position, end of period (1,955 ) (1,988 ) (1,955 ) (1,988 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 1,726 1,884 1,726 1,884 Bank overdraft (3,681 ) (3,872 ) (3,681 ) (3,872 ) (1,955 ) (1,988 ) (1,955 ) (1,988 )



