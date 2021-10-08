HighCo : Shareholding as 30/09/2021

| Source: HIGHCO HIGHCO

Aix-En-Provence, FRANCE

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement
of information		Total number of sharesNumber of shares without voting rights (*)Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
September 30, 202122 421 3321 815 70225 012 54623 196 844
August 31, 202122 421 3321 786 18525 020 15623 233 971
July 31, 202122 421 3321 788 57825 020 25623 231 678
June 30, 202122 421 3321 794 41825 021 75623 227 338
May 31, 202122 421 3321 688 96325 122 15623 433 193
April 30, 202122 421 3321 656 60925 126 89423 470 285
March 31, 202122 421 3321 650 42024 890 67423 240 254
February 28, 202122 421 3321 645 99624 893 27423 247 278
January 31, 202122 421 3321 633 48024 893 77323 260 293
December 31, 202022 421 3321 631 02824 893 87323 262 845

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert in data marketing and communication, HighCo continuously innovates to work with brands and retailers in meeting the retail challenges of tomorrow.
Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 600 employees and since 2010 has been included in the Gaia Index, a selection of 70 responsible Small and Mid Caps.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE                                                Cynthia LERAT
Managing Director                                                        Press Relations
+33 1 77 75 65 06                                                        +33 1 77 75 65 16
comfi@highco.com                                c.lerat@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly gross profit
Q3 and 9-months 2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 20 October 2021
2021 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 19 January 2022

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).
ISIN: FR0000054231
Reuters: HIGH.PA
Bloomberg: HCO FP
For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment


Attachments

Shareholding as 30_09_2021