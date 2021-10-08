Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, UNITED KINGDOM

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

8 October 2021

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)   NameNeal Ransome 
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusNon-Executive Chairman
(b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a)NameOCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b)Legal Entity Identifier213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 1p each in OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Identification codeGB0034202076
(b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.326 per share8,106
(d)



Aggregated information Not applicable - single transaction



- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e)Date of the transaction7 October 2021
(f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803