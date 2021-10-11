International Cricket Council Selects Sportradar as Data and Streaming Rights Partner

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or “the Company”) today announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), making them the Official Data Distribution and Official Betting Live Streaming Partner of the ICC. Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue.



Spanning 275 top-tier matches, the partnership covers eight of the ICC’s leading men’s and women’s tournaments, starting in October with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted by India in the UAE and Oman, through to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2023, also hosted by India.

Cricket has an estimated two-and-a-half billion fans worldwide. The partnership will create more opportunities for the ICC to engage with this fan base through Sportradar’s network of 1,000 media and sports-betting clients across 80 countries.

David Lampitt, Managing Director, Sports Content and Partnerships at Sportradar said: “Cricket is among the most popular sports globally, and we see huge potential to grow its fan base still further, helping fans interact with the game on an even deeper level.

“Our partnership with the ICC is an exciting step towards engaging those new fans and, with the full breadth of our unique technology powering it, we will deliver enhanced cricket content globally – across a range of platforms.”

Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital at ICC said: “Innovative use of sports data is one of the key pillars of our digital strategy. This partnership with Sportradar will help us grow our global cricket fanbase and deepen our engagement with it.”

Backed by the technology and specialist cricket capabilities of InteractSport (part of Sportradar), Sportradar will deploy its Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) data-capture tool, enabling fielding positions and actions to be plotted for the very first time. The CLS+ solution will provide deep, rich, live ball-by-ball match data to media platforms via bespoke feeds and dedicated channels, at super-low latency.

Sportradar will integrate the official ICC data into its established Premium Cricket Service (PCS), creating an enhanced provision for sportsbook operators, while the new data will also be used to power the ICC’s digital platforms, including icc-cricket.com and the official ICC mobile app.

Additionally, Sportradar’s Integrity Services will provide the ICC with bet monitoring and reporting for all 275 matches through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). UFDS uses advanced technology to scan the worldwide betting market and has a global team of integrity experts providing analysis on irregular betting patterns, with any suspicious matches subsequently reported to partners.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

The full list of competitions included in the partnership are ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021; ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2022; ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022; ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022; ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022; ICC World Test Championship Final 2023; ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023; ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, and FIFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

