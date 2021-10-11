Telos Corporation Awarded $19.4M Task Order by the U.S. Air Force

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced today that it was awarded a $19.4 million expansion task order by the U.S. Air Force for the cyber risk management solution, Xacta.



Under the contract, Telos will deliver assessment and authorization of sensitive compartmented information (SCI) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) networks and weapons platforms.

“Our commitment to providing innovative technology to improve mission performance remains unwavering,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We’re excited to expand on our longstanding relationship and enhance cyber risk management for the U.S. Air Force.”

The Xacta suite of enterprise cyber risk management and compliance automation solutions helps organizations meet the complex challenges of managing IT risk with continuous compliance monitoring, security assessment and ongoing authorization. For more information about Xacta, including various use cases, visit: www.telos.com/xacta.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

