Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. Corporate Update

The Company is working with OTC Markets to have the ability to post unaudited financial statements and other regular corporate information under the Alternative Reporting Standard. Once the Company has that reporting capability, it will post the financial statements and reports necessary to become current in its public disclosures under the Alternative Reporting Standard. As soon as the Company has become current in its public disclosures, it intends to work with a market maker to submit a Rule 15c2-11 application. Approval of that application, when received, will allow broker-dealers to provide unsolicited quotations for the Company’s common stock on the over-the-counter (OTC) market.



About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. is a diversified and dynamic young Company committed to making a difference by raising the quality and expectations in beverages and personal protection sanitizer products. We are committed to producing healthier beverages with innovative flavors designed to help people feel inspired as well as creating sanitizer products for a safer lifestyle.

Our Eagle Spirit® is a high alkaline spring water that has a high pH, an all-natural refreshing taste, and is sourced from sacred Native American soil rich in history and culture. The name of Eagle Spirit represents great power and balance, dignity with grace, and a symbolism as to live in balance with heaven and earth.

Our enriched flavor-infused waters with CBD sold under the brand of Hempd™ are market disrupters. These innovated drinks were formulated by our own talented team who are transcending the beverage frontier with their creativity and passion for healthier alternatives to the sugar-ridden drinks that dominate the market today. Hempd™ currently offers four unique flavors including Peach Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Dragon Fruit, and Raspberry Lemonade with zero calories. New flavors are coming soon including our original legacy drinks made with hempseed oil.

Our state-of-the-art co-packing facility, Rocky Mountain Productions, Inc., specializes in cold fill beverages, concentrates and ready-to-drink beverages and is uniquely positioned to co-pack our brand drinks as well as private label with all the best-in-class services needed to get products ready for market.

