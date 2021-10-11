Cleanfarms Now Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in Southern Alberta

-Events at specific locations from October 25 to 29-



Key Points:

Collection events – 20 locations to serve farmers in southern Alberta

One-day event held at location on a specific date (see locations below)

Safely manages and disposes of unused and unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete, old livestock, equine and farm animal medications

No cost to farmers

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is back in southern Alberta holding one-day events in 20 locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., October 25 to 29 to collect unwanted and old agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock, equine and farm animal medications.

Cleanfarms operates this program so farmers can dispose of these unwanted materials keeping them out of the environment and managed for safe disposal.

Cleanfarms’ “Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications” collection program is funded entirely by its crop input members and through a partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). The program rotates into various regions across Canada every three years. Farmers can use the program at no charge to them.

“Farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. We know they are eager to dispose of these old materials safely without risk to the environment. It helps them keep their farms clean and sustainable,” said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

Since the program began more than 10 years ago, 3.7 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 52,000 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.

This year’s collection sites are (in alpha order):

BROOKS - Thursday, Oct. 28 - Nutrien Ag Solutions-Brooks, 403-362-2072

CARSELAND - Friday, Oct. 29 - Richardson Pioneer, 403-934-9267

CARSTAIRS - Friday, Oct. 29 - CORE Ag Inputs-Carstairs, 403-940-0472

CASTOR - Thursday, Oct. 28 - Meadowland Ag Chem Ltd., 403-882-2490

CLARESHOLM - Tuesday, Oct. 26, UFA Claresholm Farm Store, 403-625-3337

DRUMHELLER - Friday, Oct. 29 - Kneehill Soil Services Ltd., 403-823-4600

ENCHANT- Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Nutrien Ag Solutions-Enchant, 403-739-2012

FOREMOST - Wednesday, Oct. 27, South Country Co-op, 403-867-3200

HANNA - Monday, Oct. 25 - Fox Lake Agro Services Ltd., 403-854-2820

HIGH RIVER - Monday, Oct. 25 - South Country Co-op, 403-652-4143

HUSSAR - Monday, Oct. 25 - Richardson Pioneer-Hussar, 403-787-3931

MAGRATH - Friday, Oct. 29 - Richardson Pioneer-Magrath, 403-758-3162

MEDICINE HAT - Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Nutrien Ag Solutions-Medicine Hat, 403-526-9499

MILK RIVER - Thursday, Oct. 28 - Parrish and Heimbecker, 403-647-3633

OLDS - Thursday, Oct. 28 - Richardson Pioneer-Olds, 403-556-6606

OYEN - Tuesday, Oct. 26 - UFA Oyen Farm Store, 403-664-3611

RED DEER COUNTY - Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Central Alberta Coop Innisfail Agro, 403-227-3466

TABER - Monday, Oct. 25 - Taber Home & Farm Centre, 403-223-8948

THREE HILLS - Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Kneehill Soil Services Ltd. TH, 403-443-2355

VETERAN - Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Richardson Pioneer, 403-575-4600

Events details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under “what to recycle & where”. COVID precautions will be in place.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)



The program does NOT accept:

only partially full and opened jugs of adjuvant and surfactant will be accepted

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.

This program will return to southern Alberta in 2024. It will return to northern Alberta in 2022.

Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization that delivers industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs to the agricultural sector across Canada. It works collaboratively with more than 70 members in the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, ag plastic, and animal health medication sectors, as well as partner agencies, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers can actively contribute to a healthy environment and a sustainable future.

Cleanfarms has over ten years’ experience identifying and helping to develop North American markets for agricultural plastics through the ongoing development and management of farmer-focused recycling programs. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

www.cleanfarms.ca

