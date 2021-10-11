Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2021 totaled $173.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $88.2 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of September 30, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$26,926  
Global Discovery2,626  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth17,232  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth6,396  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity2,910  
Non-U.S. Growth21,295  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth9,475  
China Post-Venture137  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity3,859  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,920  
International Value Team  
International Value29,952  
International Small Cap Value23  
Global Value Team  
Global Value25,364  
Select Equity409  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets982  
Credit Team  
High Income8,137  
Credit Opportunities121  
Developing World Team  
Developing World9,333  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak3,418  
Antero Peak Hedge1,108  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$173,623  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

