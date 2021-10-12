Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021 Time: 11:00-11:20AM ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson6/hsdt/2039430

Helius’ management team will be conducting 1x1 meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please visit Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.heliusmedical.com, under the Newsroom section.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. PoNS is authorized for sale in Canada for two indications: PoNS is authorized as short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is authorized for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the Australia (“AUS”) and is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

