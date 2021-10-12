Coop Pank extends authorities of Erki Hiiuväin as a Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising AS

English Estonian

Today, on October 12th, 2021, the Supervisory Board of Coop Liising AS, decided to extend the term of office of Mr. Erki Hiiuväin, a Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising AS, a subsidiary of Coop Pank AS, for a another 3-years term effective as of the end of his previous term.

Erki Hiiuväin has been a Member of the Management Board of Coop Liising since 2016. Previously he has been working in Eesti Krediidipank as business client relationship manager and credit supervision specialist.

In 2009 he received a higher education in business administration from the Estonian Entrepreneurship University Mainor.

Erki Hiiuväin owns 1 170 shares of Coop Pank AS.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 104,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.