Del Taco Amplifies Delivery Reach through Partnership with REEF

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced a delivery-only partnership with REEF to help expand guest access to the brand. Through REEF’s successful delivery restaurant model, the collaboration will initially kick off this month by expanding Del Taco’s reach to the dense urban Mid City area of Los Angeles, the first of several planned delivery-only locations.



“Our partnership with REEF is an efficient, scalable way to provide even more access and convenience to our loyal Del Taco fan base,” said Del Taco CEO John Cappasola. “We are excited about this opportunity to leverage REEF’s delivery kitchen capability to increase our brand awareness through our rapidly expanding delivery channel.”

The REEF partnership is designed to strategically access more guests where there is strong delivery demand, particularly in high density urban areas. REEF’s delivery restaurants will serve Del Taco’s iconic Mexican cuisine that fans crave, made with high-quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco and fresh house-made guacamole.

“We are excited to partner with Del Taco to deliver on their mission of expanding brand access,” said Kenneth Rourke, Executive Vice President of Kitchens and Brands at REEF. “The growing delivery restaurant model allows Del Taco to scale its business and reach new customers who are looking for a fast delivery of their favorite brands.”

