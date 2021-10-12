CarMax is Hiring for 3,700 Positions by End of 2021

RICHMOND, VA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest buyer and seller of used cars, announced plans to hire for 3,700 positions companywide by the end of year. At a time when many retailers are hiring for temporary seasonal positions, CarMax is looking for candidates seeking to build careers. One of FORTUNE Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®, CarMax is looking to fill existing positions and expand its workforce to support company growth and enhance its industry-leading customer experience and ecommerce capabilities.

Candidates can apply now for open positions at careers.carmax.com.

CarMax has more than 27,000 associates nationwide and is hiring for a variety of positions among its customer experience centers, digital innovation centers, corporate locations, and more than 220 stores nationwide.

Positions in high demand include the following:

1,400+ Auto Technicians and Service Operations Associates (including Detailers, Painters and more): Support the company’s continued growth by helping increase production of vehicles. CarMax’s highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Automotive technicians find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification, and free or discounted tools.

Auto technicians earn $19 – $53 per hour (varies by location and experience).

(varies by location and experience). Select locations offer sign-on bonuses of up to $7,500 for some positions.

for some positions. Apply for open positions nationwide here.

700+ Customer Service Consultants, Assistants and Managers: Work directly with customers online and over the phone to provide support during their car-buying journey. These roles help customers with online shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up their vehicle or receive it through home delivery.

Customer Service Consultants earn $18 - $20 per hour plus a monthly bonus.

plus a monthly bonus. Select locations offer sign-on bonuses of up to $2,000 for some positions and an additional $1,500 bonus for bilingual hires.

for some positions and an additional hires. Positions available in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Raleigh, N.C. and Richmond, Va., with opportunities for some positions to work from home.

Apply for open positions here.

900+ Store Sales and Business Office Associates: Store associates are the face of the company and serve customers in person throughout their car-buying journey. Sales consultants work directly with customers to answer questions and help them find the best vehicle option to fit their needs. Business Office associates guide customers through the administrative process associated with vehicle sales and support the functions of all store departments.

Apply for open nationwide positions here.

150+ Digital Technology, Product and Data Science: Leverage technology and agile methodologies to deliver exceptional customer and associate experiences that push the automotive retail industry forward. With digital innovation at the core of CarMax’s customer experience, these roles advance technology solutions through machine learning, data science and software development to make the car-buying process easier. Positions include software engineers, architects, technology managers, technology analysts and more.

Includes both hybrid and remote positions with offices based out of CarMax’s Dallas Technology Innovation Center or corporate headquarters in Richmond, Va.

with offices based out of CarMax’s Dallas Technology Innovation Center or corporate headquarters in Richmond, Va. Apply for open positions nationwide here.

“The foundation of our company’s success is our exceptional associates, and we’re looking for candidates who will help us deliver the most customer-centric experience in the industry,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer and senior vice president at CarMax. "CarMax has a people-first culture and we are steadfast in investing in our associates and providing training opportunities to support their growth and help them build great careers.”

CarMax offers competitive pay and generous benefits that include:

Discounts on car purchases , which saves associates up to $3,000 on a vehicle and is extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children.

, which saves associates and is extended to family members – including spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings and children. Immediate 401(k) eligibility with an industry-leading six percent match on contributions

with an industry-leading on contributions Wellness benefits such as gym discounts and free access to Headspace that provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep.

and free access to that provides guided meditation and mindfulness that can support overall well-being and better sleep. Endless career paths driven by our variety of roles with unmatched training and support for associate career growth.

driven by our variety of roles with unmatched training and support for associate career growth. Volunteer team builders and opportunities to make an impact in our communities and support causes associates are passionate about.

and opportunities to make an impact in our communities and support causes associates are passionate about. Additional benefits include paid time off, medical plan, tuition reimbursement, adoption assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and more.

CarMax has been named one of FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® 17 consecutive years. Additional award recognitions include FORTUNE magazine’s Best Workplaces in Retail and Best Workplaces for Diversity; Training Magazine’s "Training Top 125" companies in America; and recognition by G.I. Jobs as a Military Friendly Employer and PEOPLE on its Companies that Care® list.

If you’re ready to redefine your career journey, CarMax would love to hear from you. Apply today at careers.carmax.com.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2021, CarMax sold more than 750,000 used vehicles and more than 425,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store and virtual auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $6 billion in receivables during fiscal year 2021, adding to its near $14 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 220 stores, 27,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 17 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

