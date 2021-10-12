Flexera Adds Executive Strength to Advance Strategic Growth Strategies

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces the addition of three senior executives and a shift to SaaS-based subscription licensing for its industry-leading IT asset management solutions.



The company’s Flexera One platform delivers technology value optimization (TVO) giving enterprises the most complete view of their complex IT environments and enabling them to proactively manage technology spend and risk. In the drive to digital, Flexera One is becoming the critical platform for enterprises to improve their return on IT and cloud investments and maximize the value of every technology dollar they spend.

The new members of the senior leadership team, coupled with the transition to subscription pricing and SaaS delivery position Flexera for continued strong growth into 2022 and beyond.

Flexera’s new C-level leaders include:

Ken Horner, chief revenue officer , formerly vice president, global commercial at Splunk. Horner brings decades of experience driving transformational outcomes with an obsessive focus on customer success. “Ken’s visionary sales leadership and proven ability to build high-growth software and cloud businesses made him the obvious choice to lead our global sales organization,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. Horner has been charged with growing revenue threefold over the next five years.

Roy Ritthaler chief marketing officer, was most recently vice president of product marketing for VMware's cloud management unit. Throughout his career, Ritthaler has led product management, go-to-market and strategic marketing teams, but his passion lies in connecting with the customer and maximizing their satisfaction and success. "Roy made a difference on day one," noted Ryan. "His collaboration and shared vision with the new CRO will ensure the market understands how Flexera is positioned unlike any other to address the growing complexities associated with hybrid computing environments."

was most recently vice president of product marketing for VMware’s cloud management unit. Throughout his career, Ritthaler has led product management, go-to-market and strategic marketing teams, but his passion lies in connecting with the customer and maximizing their satisfaction and success. “Roy made a difference on day one,” noted Ryan. “His collaboration and shared vision with the new CRO will ensure the market understands how Flexera is positioned unlike any other to address the growing complexities associated with hybrid computing environments.” Brian Shannon, chief technology officer, previously vice president, platform engineering with ServiceNow, where he led the successful development of numerous global strategic initiatives. Shannon will set the vision for Flexera’s global engineering team. “I’m very excited to have someone like Brian join the team.” said Ryan. “Flexera One’s current capabilities as a platform are already highly compelling. Brian’s platform expertise will, no doubt, serve us well as we continue to integrate into a broader IT ecosystem.”



The new executives come aboard as Flexera begins the transition of the delivery of its IT management solutions to a SaaS-based model.

“Ken, Roy and Brian are the final important pieces to round out our senior leadership team,” Ryan stated. “These accomplished executives will lead the charge as we transition our portfolio to a fully SaaS-delivered model. This strategic shift to subscription pricing will give our customers added flexibility and greater efficiency in purchasing, implementing, and scaling the IT management solutions that help their organizations drive technology value optimization.”

With the transition to a subscription model, Flexera is aligning with the shift that has taken place in the market. The company will continue to offer, support and provide sustained innovation for its market-leading solutions that run in the data center, but effective January 1, 2022, all future Flexera solutions will be sold through subscription licensing only.

About Flexera

Flexera delivers IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into complex hybrid ecosystems, so they can transform their IT by rightsizing across all platforms, reallocating spend, reducing risk and charting the most effective path to the cloud. Our technology value optimization solutions are delivered by 1,300+ team members helping more than 50,000 customers achieve their business outcomes. To learn more, visit flexera.com

