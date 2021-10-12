Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont Tremblant

English French

Québec’s most reliable 5G network1 now reaches over 90 communities across the province



Canada’s largest and most reliable1 5G network reaches over 800 communities nationwide with the commitment to cover over 70% of the population by year end

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that it has extended its 5G network to reach even more Québec residents and businesses in 11 new cities and towns throughout the province. Over the past year, Québec’s most reliable 5G network has grown to now reach over 90 communities throughout the province. Rogers 5G is now available in the following areas:

Beaconsfield

Boucherville

Brossard

Dorval

Drummondville

Longueuil

Mascouche

Mont Tremblant

Saint-Constant

Saint-Lambert

Terrebonne

“As the first carrier to bring 5G to the province, we’re proud to continue to expand our wireless network to reach even more communities across Québec,” said Edith Cloutier, President of Québec, Rogers Communications. “These are critical investments to keep Quebecers, wherever they may reside, connected to award-winning wireless technology that will drive innovation and prosperity across our province.”

Today’s network expansion is part of Rogers long-term and ongoing commitment to bring 5G to Quebec and will see additional deployments in 2022. The company also recently announced it enhanced its wireless network across more than 162 Québec communities since January 2020, including in rural and underserved communities like Notre-Dame-des-Prairies and Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, and plans to improve connectivity in a total of 360 communities by end of year. A PwC study indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Quebec of $2.4 billion of output, including over 10,000 full-time jobs generated and supported.

Quick Facts:

About 5G

5G will support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require real-time connectivity for applications like multi-cloud gaming, 5G drones for detecting agriculture health and smart city applications such as collision prevention.



Rogers Award-Winning National Network

Rogers was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the third year in a row and Québec’s most reliable 5G network by umlaut.

Recently, Rogers won five awards for its 5G network from Opensignal, ranking number one in Canada across five categories, including for 5G Reach, 5G Availability, 5G Voice App Experience, 5G Games Experience and tied first for 5G Upload Speed 2 .

. Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network.

Recently, Rogers invested $3.3 billion in 3500 MHz band spectrum, covering 99.4% of the Canadian population, to enhance and accelerate the expansion of Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network1. This investment in Canada’s future positions the company as the largest single investor in 5G spectrum in the country across rural, suburban and urban markets3.

About Rogers:

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

1Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit of Quebec in Q2, 2021. Rogers achieved Best In Test in the umlaut Mobile Network Benchmark Canada for 2021. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada.

2Opensignal Awards – Canada: 5G Experience Report August 2021, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period April 1 – June 29, 2021 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

3Rogers continues Canada’s 5G network leadership with leading investment in 3500 MHz 5G spectrum, reaching 99.4% of Canadians.