Tom Tailor Builds Ecommerce Experience with Progress That Outearns Brick-and-Mortar by 10%

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced that the German lifestyle fashion brand Tom Tailor selected the Progress® Sitefinity® Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to supplement its physical brick-and-mortar experience digitally, due to COVID-19. With Progress Sitefinity platform, the brand created engaging multi-region digital experiences for its clients and aligned content and commerce to engage and convert customers online.

Tom Tailor’s Southeastern Europe (SEE) branch has enjoyed great success over the years, exclusively serving customers at local brick-and-mortar stores. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they suddenly needed an ecommerce store to serve regional customers. The platform Tom Tailor had been using to manage its digital presence wasn’t suited for ecommerce, and its team was entirely dependent on the implementing agency in order to make updates.

Tom Tailor chose to work with Vareo, a Slovenia-based marketing technology agency, to catapult its ecommerce journey. Vareo proposed a full-scale migration of the Tom Tailor SEE site to Progress Sitefinity platform which made managing content seamless. In addition, the platform’s tight integration with Ucommerce, a leading .NET commerce engine, added powerful ecommerce capabilities. With this approach, Tom Tailor has managed the entire ecommerce experience from one platform while minimizing IT overhead costs.

“With Sitefinity and Ucommerce, we were able to deliver the online shopping experience that our customers didn’t even know they wanted,” said Aljosa Bajrovic, General Manager, Tom Tailor SEE. “By filling that gap, we’ve also been able to create a new revenue stream that enables us to grow our brand in new markets and reach new audiences.”

Through Vareo, Tom Tailor was able to launch its new online presence within three months. Within the first 10 days of going live, the ecommerce digital experience out earned its top brick-and-mortar location by 10%, without incurring any additional marketing and promotion expenses. By unifying content and commerce delivery on a single platform, Tom Tailor also increased its SEO score by 71%. Due to Sitefinity’s ease of use, the brand’s non-technical marketing team can easily update content without third-party resources which reduced agency retainer expenses by 70%.

“Strong brands always find a way to respond to challenging situations, but sometimes they need a little help to execute upon their vision,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Using Progress Sitefinity platform, Tom Tailor has not only created unique digital and ecommerce experiences for its customers, but also streamlined its day-to-day operations, opening up even more opportunities for growth.”

Sitefinity platform makes it easy for marketers and developers to deliver compelling, efficient, multichannel user experiences. It provides critical DXP capabilities in addition to ecommerce, including content management, personalization, cloud deployment and more and enables users to create successful online experiences that engage visitors with only a fraction of the time and resources. For more information, click here.

