BlueCat announces partnership with UK-based e92plus to help enterprises embrace hybrid cloud adoption and enhance security strategies

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNSTM company, today announced the addition of e92plus , a leading Value Added Distributor (VAD) for cybersecurity and IT solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland, to its worldwide channel program. Through this partnership, BlueCat and e92plus will combine their decades of experience in delivering innovative IT solutions to help enterprises unlock the power of their critical infrastructure services in pursuit of digital transformation initiatives.



As pressure mounts on enterprises to modernize their digital foundations, IT teams report spending 30% of their time fulfilling DNS-related tickets , and only 26% on strategic initiatives. This is largely due to the fact that most enterprises today still rely on an outdated DNS , which is siloed from other core services like DHCP and IP address management (together known as DDI ), and even further removed from functions that rely on it, like DevOps and SecOps. This, in turn, blocks technology teams from efficiently executing on all sorts of initiatives related to compliance, resiliency, scalability, security, and automation.

BlueCat’s DDI platform centralizes the three critical services to create a multiplier effect on an IT teams’ ability to help their organization increase the resilience of critical infrastructure, leverage DNS data to reduce risk, embrace hybrid cloud, and drive rapid change through automation.

“With the addition of e92plus as a strategic VAD, BlueCat is extending its market reach in the UK and Ireland to include a broad spectrum of Value Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs),” says Doug Popik, VP, Global Channel Sales at BlueCat. “We are already seeing strong collaboration between e92plus and our local teams as we work to address the rapidly expanding DDI market.”

This partnership between BlueCat and e92plus represents much easier access for enterprises in the UK and Ireland markets who wish to more strategically leverage DDI, and for the entire channel ecosystem who help them to do so. BlueCat is proud to add e92plus to its channel program due to their dedicated focus on their partners, generous support programs and deal structure options, and ever-deepening expertise in this area.

“DDI services encompass technologies that are fundamental to every network. Yet, as many organizations accelerate their hybrid and multi-cloud strategies atop outdated DDI foundations, they lack the visibility and control they need, resulting in significant performance issues and risk,” explains Mukesh Gupta, CEO of e92plus. “Partnering with BlueCat helps our partners deliver on the promise of cloud adoption, with automation and management capabilities that also deliver real world benefits and savings, as well as improve cyber resilience and compliance. It’s a great compliment to our portfolio, and we can see a strong opportunity for our partners.”

To learn more about working with e92plus and BlueCat, please visit this information page .

About e92plus

e92plus has been dedicated to empowering their partners and helping them accelerate their business growth for more than 30 years. They are now the UK’s biggest dedicated cybersecurity VAD, with a portfolio that includes the most exciting, innovative and disruptive technology in cybersecurity – from market leaders to start-ups, they’re committed to delivering outstanding value to their thousands of customers with a channel-first approach. They are also helping their partners build their managed services practices, and embrace the cloud revolution through their dedicated e92msp and e92cloud divisions.

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company's mission is to help the world's largest organizations thrive on network complexity, from the edge to the core. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated resource that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.