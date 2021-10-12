HYCU® Ranked as TOP Five Large Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solution by DCIG

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced DCIG, a leading independent technology analyst firm, named HYCU for VMware a TOP 5 Large Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solution. The newest Solution Guide created to help eliminate time spent on initial review of available solutions, DCIG identified more than 30 solutions that protect applications, data, and workloads on VMware vSphere. Of these, twelve solutions met the criteria as a Large Enterprise VMware vSphere backup solution. HYCU, a TOP 5 solution, was called out for the way it automatically detects and creates application-appropriate backup jobs, runs as a service in an existing VMware cluster and facilitates immediate implementation of intelligent backup and recovery.

The DCIG team, with more than 30 years experience in Enterprise IT, identified and critiqued solutions against essential factors organizations need when evaluating and selecting comprehensive large enterprise data protection solutions for VMware vSphere. Each solution provider was evaluated in the way they protect the virtual machines (VM), applications, data, and workloads hosted on VMware vSphere and how they differentiate themselves from competing solutions.

“We continue to believe there is a better way to manage, protect and recover data in large enterprises and across public clouds,” said Subbiah Sundaram, Vice President Products, HYCU, Inc. “This year continues to be a strong year for HYCU and this latest accolade is testament to the hard work all of us at HYCU put into delivering solutions that address the latest multi-cloud data protection challenges, regardless of location. As organizations continue to look for and take full advantage of what VMware vSphere has to offer, they need to make sure they have the right solution to ensure applications, data, VMs and mission critical workloads are protected and easy to recover. Thank you DCIG for this recognition.”

“DCIG’s recognition of HYCU for VMware as a TOP 5 Large Enterprise VMware vSphere backup solution reflects HYCU’s ongoing commitment to deliver powerful and intelligent backup solutions for multi-cloud environments for the largest of organizations,” said Jerome Wendt, President and Founder of DCIG, LLC. “HYCU’s ability to leverage VADP in VM backup and recovery, protect the data of VMware specific applications and support multiple types of backup media targets helped differentiate its solution in a meaningful way from other available Large Enterprise VMware vSphere backup solutions.”

The TOP 5 Large Enterprise VMware vSphere Backup Solution Report featuring HYCU is available free to download at HYCU TOP 5 Report.

To learn more about how HYCU for VMware works and how HYCU can help address on-premises and public clouds data management, migration, protection and disaster recovery, visit https://www.hycu.com/data-protection/hycu-for-vmware/ or contact info@hycu.com.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,700 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 275 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

