Canada Carbon Closes Flow-Through Financing

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) for the issuance of 3,478,260 flow-through shares for $0.115 per share for gross proceeds of $399,999.90. No finder’s fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.



In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used on eligible expenditures for the upcoming exploration program on the Miller property.

For further information:

Olga Nikitovic

Chief Executive Officer

Canada Carbon Inc.

info@canadacarbon.com

Valerie Pomerleau

Director Public Affairs and Communications

Canada Carbon Inc.

valerie@ryanap.com

(819) 856-5678

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.