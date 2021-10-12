SWORD HEALTH REACHES 150 CUSTOMERS IN CONTINUED RECORD GROWTH

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health is honored to support its 150th customer since market launch. Founded in 2015, the company spent many years researching, developing, and patenting an unparalleled virtual musculoskeletal solution for members. Customers have overwhelmingly responded by selecting SWORD as their digital MSK program of choice.

“SWORD has had tangible positive impacts for Logicalis's employees, spouses, and dependents,” says Mark Jenkins, VP of Human Resources at Logicalis. “It’s the best health and wellness program Logicalis has ever implemented.”

“Many hyper-growth businesses struggle to scale to implement large companies, but SWORD is scaling beautifully. Fortune 100 companies love SWORD. Pepsi and Danaher both rated SWORD’s implementation as a perfect 10. It’s been gratifying to have the market so receptive to our clinical differentiators and breadth of offerings that we bring to this complex problem,” said Virgílio Bento, founder and CEO of SWORD Health. “Customers are noticing. We are honored that employers select SWORD in 3 out of every 4 evaluations against other MSK solutions.”

As the most clinically advanced digital MSK offering in the market, SWORD made a firm decision to build a solution that is better than high-intensity onsite PT, considered the gold standard. The company created the only solution that combines an FDA-listed Digital Therapist™ with a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy. This approach has been clinically proven to address MSK issues twice as effectively as the gold standard.



"Our customers care deeply about their employees and want to provide the best clinical-grade MSK solution, especially in these unprecedented times. Many of them have conducted thorough head-to-head evaluations because of the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in their workforce,” continued Bento. “Selecting SWORD

through such a rigorous process, knowing they could have gone with other solutions, has exceeded market projections. We remain humbled that while other competitive solutions show 3x growth, we experience four times more than their growth.”

The recent acquisition of VIT only bolsters SWORD’s disruptive solution as it continues to expand its product offerings. Additionally, SWORD has delivered almost 4 Million minutes of care in the US and 6 Million globally. Still, SWORD maintains that the metric that matters most is an 89% adherence rate, because traditional physical therapy programs are only completed 30% of the time. The proof is in the clinical results: members who use SWORD achieve a 70% reduction in pain, a 48% reduction in medication consumption, and a 32% increase in work productivity. Members continue to demonstrate that SWORD remains an important part of their personal health journey, awarding SWORD an industry-leading 9.3/10 member satisfaction rating.

ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest-growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from acute, chronic, and post-surgical pain. It is the first virtual solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier, and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems, and employers in the U.S., Europe, and Australia to make high-quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.