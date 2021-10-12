Monroe Truck Equipment Partners with Work Truck Solutions to Provide Commercial Vehicle Buyers with Easy-to-Use Inventory Search Tools

Chico, CA, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions, the commercial truck digital marketing leader, has partnered with Monroe Truck Equipment, Inc. to provide an online destination where customers can easily search for the commercial vehicles Monroe is known for, such as dump, service, platform and tow bodies, plus snow and ice management trucks. With the web platform and data from Work Truck Solutions powering Monroe Truck Equipment’s national locator tool, buyers can efficiently find the specific vehicle they need to meet their business needs.

Work Truck Solutions CEO, Kathryn Schifferle said, “Monroe Truck Equipment keeps their customers’ goals top of mind when designing products, just as we do when we build online search tools, so this partnership is a perfect fit for both companies.” Schifferle went on to say, “We’re excited to help loyal Monroe customers find the exact vehicles they need by bringing dealer inventory into a custom ‘locator’ on Monroe’s corporate website. Our unique ability to display and filter by important body details is what buyers want in a search experience. That way Monroe can focus on upfitting work trucks, which is where they excel.”

Monroe Truck Equipment is an industry-leading truck equipment designer, manufacturer, upfitter and distributor. They serve the commercial work truck industry, and also municipalities across America as a leading snow and ice management truck equipment manufacturer and upfitter.

The partnership with Work Truck Solutions comes on the cusp of major changes at Monroe Truck Equipment, who recently announced their new Commercial Division, which includes a dedicated sales team, a new commercial campus in Monroe, WI, and updated branding to distinguish this division within the work truck industry.

“We’ve reimagined how we serve our commercial customers. Our goal is to make it easy to do business with us, and we knew that meant creating a more seamless experience for our customers,” said Scott Hanewall, General Manager of the Commercial Division at Monroe Truck Equipment, Inc. “That’s why this partnership with Work Truck Solutions fits with our recent changes. It was a natural way to showcase our streamlined product lines, now available on the industry’s best resource for inventory management.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers, and body upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, www.comvoy.com, seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to an inclusive collection of inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience.

Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com.

About Monroe Truck Equipment, Inc.

Monroe Truck Equipment is a leading commercial vehicle upfitter, offering one of the largest vehicle pools nationwide. Our experienced sales team and simple buying experience supports the dealerships we partner with and their end user customers. Our upfitting, nationwide Ship-Thru and marketing tools are all backed by our best-in-class customer support.

Learn more at https://commercial.monroetruck.com/

