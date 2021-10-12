HFMA expands to global community, joins G20, International Hospital Federation, and launches international membership

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As its U.S. membership ranks have swelled from 43,000 to more than 75,000 in the past three years, the fast-growing Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced today it is expanding offerings and support to the international community and the global agenda to improve health for all.



HFMA has joined the G20’s Health and Development Partnership and will focus on the organization’s health-related agenda, including sustainable financing of health. In addition, HFMA has joined the International Hospital Federation (IHF) in its mission to improve the overall management of health.

“We are in a better position than ever before to both learn and share in the international community,” said HFMA Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy Mary Mirabelli, FHFMA. “HFMA’s mission and vision are evolving to more broadly support financial sustainability in the U.S., and across the global health and healthcare ecosystem.”

International members will have access to hfma.org, discounted certification programs, and more than 30 on-demand webinars and 14 educational courses, Mirabelli said. In addition, HFMA is working to develop programming for countries with emerging revenue cycle markets.

“Many countries are facing the financial sustainability question of health and healthcare,” Mirabelli said. “With that comes changing payment models, new rigor around the management of healthcare finance, new complications and the demand for new skills. HFMA will be providing international members the opportunity to build competencies around new processes and models.”

For more information about international membership, please visit hfma.org.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 75,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

﻿Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

(630) 386-2945

bdennison@hfma.org