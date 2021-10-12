Winnebago Industries’ Premium RV Brands – Winnebago, Grand Design RV, and Newmar – Each Achieve RVDA DSI Quality Circle Award Status

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that all three of its RV premium brands have achieved the prestigious Quality Circle Award from the National RV Dealers Association (RVDA). The awards will be presented on November 11, during the RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The Company’s Grand Design RV, Newmar and Winnebago businesses are each being recognized as Quality Circle Award winners based on overall dealer satisfaction as measured in the Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) survey. RVDA created the DSI as a tool to help improve communication and relationships with RV manufacturers. The DSI survey measures four core areas related to Reliability and Quality, Parts, Warranty and Sales. To receive the award, a manufacturer must receive a score of 4.25 or above on a five-point scale in overall dealer satisfaction.

“Winnebago Industries is committed to providing exceptional outdoor products and services for our end customers as they travel, live, work, and play,” noted Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our dealers are absolutely critical in our ability to mutually deliver on that commitment. Each of our premium RV businesses achieving Quality Circle Award status is a reflection of the strength of our overall portfolio, our momentum in the marketplace, and a testament to the thousands of hard-working Winnebago Industries employees who remain entirely focused on delivering an exceptional experience for our customers in tandem with our channel partners.”

RVDA has specifically noted the following brands as Quality Circle Award status recipients:

Grand Design RV – Imagine, Momentum, Reflection, Solitude and Transcend

Newmar – Newmar Motorhomes

Winnebago – Winnebago Class A, Class B and Class C Motorhomes

Winnebago – Towables

Happe added, “While these awards are associated with our RV brands, they validate the purpose and vision of our Company as a whole as we strive to become a stronger leader in the outdoor recreation segments. We specifically recognize the current leaders of each RV business – Huw Bower, Winnebago; Don Clark, Grand Design RV; and Brian Hazelton, Newmar – and have deep gratitude for their efforts and that of each of the teams they serve.”

For additional information on Winnebago Industries RV products visit GrandDesignRV.com, NewmarCorp.com and Winnebago.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, as well as open bow, center console, dual console and pontoon boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

