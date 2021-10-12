UNCF to Conduct First-Ever “Women in Leadership at HBCUs” Roundtable Discussion

Washington, DC, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: UNCF Executive Leadership Institute (ELI)

What: “Women in Leadership at HBCUs: The Power of Presence” Roundtable

When: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, 3:30-5 p.m. EDT/ 2:30-4 p.m. CDT

Background: As of 2019, 62% of the HBCU student body identified as women, yet only 25% of HBCUs had women in leadership roles. How do we advocate for more women to hold leadership roles in our traditionally patriarchal HBCUs? And what can we learn from the private sector to create a supportive, consistent succession pipeline for women?

In this conversation, panelists will discuss how they created the conditions to thrive as leaders of their respective HBCUs; the unique assets they lead with while showing up as their full selves; how to bridge the generational divide; and how to seed, build and sustain networks of African American women in higher educational leadership.

UNCF’s Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) will feature as panelists: Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, president, Spelman College; Dr. Roslyn Cark Artis, president, Benedict College; Bobbie Knight, president, Miles College; and Dr. Tashni-Ann Dubroy, executive vice president and COO, Howard University as they discuss the importance of having more women leading HBCUs in the 21st century. The session will be moderated by Dr. Beverly Hogan, president emerita, Tougaloo College, and LaJuan H. Lyles, executive vice president, people and culture, UNCF, will provide opening remarks.