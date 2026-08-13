UNCF Releases Latest Report on HBCUs STILL Punching Above Their Weight

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF today announces a major report, HBCUs Still Punching Above Their Weight, reaffirming that historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) continue to outperform expectations as engines of opportunity, enrolling and graduating students at rates that far exceed their share of higher education, especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The report was released at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) 2026 convention and career fair in Atlanta, GA.

Commissioned by UNCF’s Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI), the report provides a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the nation’s 101 HBCUs and their measurable, transformative contributions to the workforce, economy and future success of the United States.

UNCF’s previous analysis in 2019, HBCUs Punching Above Their Weight: A State-Level Analysis of Historically Black College and University Enrollment and Graduation, demonstrated that HBCUs consistently deliver outcomes far beyond what their institutional size and resources would predict. The latest edition reaffirms that reality with even greater clarity.

According to the report, while representing only a modest three percent of all higher education institutions in the U.S. and operating under historical inequities in funding and resources for improvements in infrastructure, HBCUs continually excel in delivering quality education in STEM.

In 2022, HBCUs accounted for 16 percent of STEM degrees conferring to Black graduates and 20 percent of Black women who earned STEM degrees came from HBCUs. HBCUs awarded 10 percent of Ph.D.’s in STEM overall. The 2022-2023 academic year was selected for this report, as it represented the most recent complete data set available from the National Center for Education Statistics Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

“HBCUs are not just participating in the future of American innovation, they are leading it,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF and Lodriguez Murray, vice president, public policy and government affairs, UNCF in a joint foreword statement in the report.

“By expanding the opportunities for learning, creating, discovering and rising, HBCUs are redefining what is possible for our country. Their legacy is powerful, but their future impact will be even greater.”

In a 2020 report by the U.S. National Science Foundation, HBCUs represent seven of the top eight institutions that graduate the highest number of Black undergraduate students who go on to earn doctorates in engineering and science.

According to UNCF’s latest report, while HBCUs make up nine percent of the four-year bachelor-degree granting institutions, they enrolled 23 percent of all Black undergraduates pursuing a bachelor’s degree at a college or university for the Fall 2022 semester and awarded 28 percent of STEM bachelor’s degrees earned by Black students.

With targeted policy action, HBCU’s impact would be even greater. In the report, UNCF recommends fully funding the Strengthening HBCU Program (Title III, Part B of the Higher Education Act); investing in HBCU infrastructure through the HBCU IGNITE legislation; and doubling the Pell Grant to no less than $13,000, ensuring the grants will once again cover a substantial share of college costs.

“As historically under-resourced institutions that often serve students and families who have also been historically under-resourced, HBCU’s continue to outperform expectations and offer a return on investment that has been grossly underestimated,” said Dr. Walter Kimbrough, executive vice president of research, UNCF.

“UNCF calls for additional support for HBCUs as they continue to build out their capacity for STEM education. State, federal and philanthropic leaders must acknowledge that to meet the growing demand for highly skilled STEM professionals in this country. HBCUs are critical to our collective success. This report provides the data across a number of dimensions needed to say emphatically that HBCUs are still punching above their weight,” Kimbrough said.

Click here to view a full copy of the report.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.