VelocityEHS Fall Webinar Series Tackles Critical EHS & ESG Concerns

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) software, announced today the upcoming dates for its ongoing series of exclusive live webinars designed to educate health and safety leaders on the latest industry issues and trends. With more certified experts than the next five competitors combined, VelocityEHS specialists provide unparalleled information and advice relevant to today’s complex risk and compliance concerns.



Each free, live webinar will feature unique insights, best practices, and live Q&A with industry leading VelocityEHS subject matter experts. The fall webinar series schedule includes:

Calculating an ROI for Ergonomics

October 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

Prevent Incidents Before They Happen: Using "Prevention Through Design"

November 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET

5 Ways to Get More Meaningful EH&S Metrics

November 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

The Shape of EHS to Come: Lessons from the Pandemic (ISHN Webinar Sponsored by VelocityEHS)

November 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

All About ISO 45001: Understanding the New Standard and What It Means for You

November 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET

Registration is now open, but space is limited. Visit the Webinars & Recordings page to access a library of on-demand recordings of these and other informative VelocityEHS webinars.

EHS leaders and c-suite executives are also encouraged to attend the VelocityEHS: ESG Virtual Conference on October 26, 2021. While Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues are not new, a major shift driven by new regulations, expanding business opportunities and a global focus on climate risk, gender diversity, human rights and more have organizational leaders working to weave ESG into their corporate DNA. During the free, one-day event, VelocityEHS professionals and industry experts as we come together to discuss ESG and share best practices for incorporating it into company operations.

“VelocityEHS is committed to providing outstanding thought leadership and opportunities for industry professionals to learn from our certified experts and specialists,” said Matt Airhart, President & COO of VelocityEHS. “It’s more important than ever for EHS leaders to have the resources and insight necessary to manage risk and lead sustainable business processes.”

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

