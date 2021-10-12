Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q21 Results on October 26, 2021

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) will report its third quarter 2021 financial results and information relating to its quarterly dividend on October 26, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time). Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com at that time. Chief Executive Officer Eric Colson and Chief Financial Officer C.J. Daley will host a conference call on October 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

United States/Toll Free: 1-877-328-5507 International: 1-412-317-5423 Conference ID: 10160518

An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) by dialing the following:

United States/Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Conference ID: 10160518

An audio replay will also be available via the investor relations section of artisanpartners.com within 24 hours after the end of the conference.

